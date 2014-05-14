Lana Del Rey’s ‘Ultraviolence’ set for June 17 release

Lana Del Rey has set a June 17 release date for “Ultraviolence,” as well as released the album's cover art.
In addition to standard and deluxe editions on download, CD, and vinyl, there will also be a Collectors Box edition that will include a deluxe LP Picture disc, a deluxe CD digipak and art prints, which was assume are suitable for framing.
In addition to first single “West Coast,” the new album contains some intriguing titles, including “F*cked My Way To The Top,” “The Other Woman” and bonus track, “Guns And Roses.”
Del Rey is current on tour in the U.S. Her remaining dates are listed below the track listing.
'ULTRAVIOLENCE' TRACKLIST:
1. CRUEL WORLD
2. ULTRAVIOLENCE
3. SHADES OF COOL
4. BROOKLYN BABY
5. WEST COAST
6. SAD GIRL
7. PRETTY WHEN YOU CRY
8. MONEY POWER GLORY
9. FUCKED MY WAY UP TO THE TOP
10. OLD MONEY
11. THE OTHER WOMAN
BONUS TRACKS:
12. BLACK BEAUTY
13. GUNS AND ROSES
14. FLORIDA KILOS
2014 North American Tour Dates:
5/15 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
5/16 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
5/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/25 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheatre
5/27 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
5/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
