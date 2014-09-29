Larry David: “I haven”t given up the hope” for another “Curb Your Enthusiasm” season

The crowd erupted Sunday night when David made that comment about “Curb” in a Q&A session with David Steinberg. “If I don't get that kind of feedback, honestly, I wouldn't have thought of (bringing it back) any more,” he added. “I actually feel badly I don't have shows for them.”

George Zimmerman”s family wanted to get him a reality show to “rebrand” his image

Zimmerman”s family felt the Neighborhood Watch volunteer who shot and killed Trayvon Martin could have his image rehabilitated via reality television. “I learned a lot from watching 'Keeping up with the Kardashians,”” said his brother, Robert Zimmerman Jr., in an interview with GQ.

Lena Dunham tweets she”ll compensate opening acts on her book tour

“Some good points were raised,” she says of a Gawker report pointing out how much she was making from her book tour, “and I've ensured that all opening acts will be compensated for their time, their labor and their talents.”

“Ray Donovan” ends the season on a series high, “Masters of Sex” finale down from last year

“Ray”s” Season 2 ender was up 40% from the Season 1 finale.

Tim & Eric directed Jeff Goldblum in a hot tub for a GE ad

Check out their “totally bonkers” fake infomercial.

Here”s your 1st look at Hans from “Frozen” on “Once Upon a Time”

Tyler Jacob Moore plays the conniving prince from the Southern Isles.

Cote de Pablo says “I”m back!” in the 1st teaser for CBS” “The Dovekeepers”

Producer Roma Downey also appears in this video from the set.

“Sesame Street” parodies “Twilight”

Presenting “Twilight: Breaking Cookie.”