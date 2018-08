Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As to the first part of this video: can we please stop pretending that Snoop Dogg hanging out with old white celebrities is surprising? At this point I would actually be shocked if he hadn't palled around with Larry King.

But honestly, this clip is great. Watch closely as Larry takes a bite out of a pot brownie and then breaks out into a Fats Domino song only seconds later. Hell, I've never even seen a “jazz cigarette” work that quickly.

