So, The People v. O.J. Simpson seems to be a hit and the Bill Cosby case is ongoing (and, thanks to Kanye West, still very much in the news).

Put them together, and you've got last night's parody on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore. Watch Wilmore do the pudding pop-era Cosby impression that nails all the jokes, with dancing, facial moles, grandpa cardigans, and suspicious beverages offered up to his suddenly sleepy legal team.