“Late Late Show” guest hosts include Drew Carey, John Mayer, Judd Apatow — “The Talk” filling in, too

CBS will fill “The Late Late Show” gap between Craig Ferguson and James Corden with 10 male guest hosts and no women, plus a late-night edition of “The Talk” for one week in January. Carey will gueset host twice, the first and last week. The other male guest hosts include Sean Hayes, Will Arnett, Kunal Nayyar, Billy Gardell, Thomas Lennon, Jim Gaffigan and Wayne Brady.

It”s confirmed: Cheryl Burke is done “Dancing”

“Cheryl has been on the show for close to 10 years,” exec producer Rob Wade tells The Wrap. “She has done a great service to the show and I think she feels that it's time for her to move on.” PLUS: Alfonso Ribeiro is going on “Dancing” tour.

“90210”s” Matt Lanter lands on “Astronaut Wives Club”

He”ll play astronaut Ed White, the first American to walk in space who was tragically killed during an Apollo 1 training mission.

Presenting Thanksgiving Weekend TV marathons

“The Simpsons,” “Raising Hope,” “Rambo” and Alfred Hitchcock movies are on tap over the next four days.