Watch: Latest ‘Hobbit’ video diary offers a sneak peek at CG goblins and trolls

Peter Jackson and co. are in a race against time as the Nov. 28 premiere of “The Hobbit” draws near.

The director’s latest video production diary gives fans an inside look at “An Unexpected Journey”‘s breakneck post-production process, including the visual effects team’s CG rendering of the nasty goblins and trolls that serve as roadblocks on Bilbo’s treacherous journey.

The extensive 14-minute video – ninth in a continuing series – highlights all the different facets of the post-production work that goes into bringing the upcoming fantasy trilogy to the screen, including visual effects/animation, editing, sound design, motion-capture/”beard capture,” and scoring, the latter of which takes place at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.