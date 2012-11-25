Watch: Latest ‘Hobbit’ video diary offers a sneak peek at CG goblins and trolls

11.25.12

Peter Jackson and co. are in a race against time as the Nov. 28 premiere of “The Hobbit” draws near.

The director’s latest video production diary gives fans an inside look at “An Unexpected Journey”‘s breakneck post-production process, including the visual effects team’s CG rendering of the nasty goblins and trolls that serve as roadblocks on Bilbo’s treacherous journey.

The extensive 14-minute video – ninth in a continuing series – highlights all the different facets of the post-production work that goes into bringing the upcoming fantasy trilogy to the screen, including visual effects/animation, editing, sound design, motion-capture/”beard capture,” and scoring, the latter of which takes place at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

Check out the full video below and let us know what you think.

“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” hits theaters on December 14.

