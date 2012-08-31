Laura Linney returns to Telluride with stuffy ‘Hyde Park on Hudson’

TELLURIDE – Actress Laura Linney — a part-time Telluride resident — missed the festival last year for the first time in eight years. Well, she’s back this year with the film that kept her away in 2011.
However, it was odd to more than a few that the festival decided to plop the world premiere of Roger Michell’s “Hyde Park on Hudson” in the Abel Gance outdoor cinema this year. It’s happened in the past, of course. But somehow, films like “Into the Wild,” “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Paranormal Activity” make more sense than a tiny, stuffy drama about a former president’s affair with a distant cousin.
But it is what it is, and the movie is what it is, too: problematic. The above logline aside, the film is also about a visit by the royal family — King George VI and Queen Consort Elizabeth (recently portrayed by Colin Firth and Helena Bonham Carter in “The King’s Speech,” but here taken on by Samuel West and Olivia Colman) — to President Franklin Roosevelt’s Hyde Park, New York retreat on the eve of war. They’d like a little help, you see, but the young king is struggling with confidence issues, while his strong-willed wife is obsessed with appearances (“They want us to eat hot dogs? What are they trying to say??”).
A lot of that stuff works, actually. The film’s best scene by far is a late-night smoking room chat between Roosevelt (Bill Murray) and the King. The President confides in the King, and vice versa. It’s a fatherly sort of conversation that the young monarch clearly needed and it makes one of the stronger cases for the film’s central theme: our rulers are people, too. (The old “he has to put his pants on one leg at a time” adage is even tossed in there somewhere.)
But the history lesson ultimately isn’t the story screenwriter Richard Nelson, adapting from his radio play, is interested in telling. The relationship Roosevelt had with Margaret Suckley (Laura Linney) — his fifth or sixth cousin, “depending on how you count” — is the dramatic draw for him. But all of that just grinds the proceedings to a halt. Linney is fine in the role, but the whole romantic drama feels like “The Real World: Hyde Park.” It never quite paints a portrait of a meaningful companionship and really just presents FDR as a total, well, player.
Murray is good as the commander-in-chief, though it feels like a bit of a supporting performance. He really shines in scenes with West, and that scene mentioned above is one of the few moments when it feels like the character’s layers are really peeled back. That’s an odd thing, given that FDR’s relationship with Suckley is supposed to be a fresh air thing for him to be himself and relax.
Olivia Williams ought to be mentioned in the role of first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. She’s given a lot of funny bits to chew on. Colman, meanwhile, is properly prim and nails the subtle humor when it’s called for.
But ultimately, “Hyde Park on Hudson” lacks cinematic heft and never breaks free of its confined radio play roots. I’m sure it was a lovely discovery when all of those letters were found in a shoebox under Suckley’s bed after she died at the age of 100, but maybe the story plays better in those notes and scribbles than it does on the big screen.
Other odds and ends: I caught Ben Affleck’s “Argo” this afternoon, which is the festival’s only Sneak Preview this year. I’ll write it up in due time (it’s fantastic), but here’s Greg Ellwood’s review in the meantime. I also saw Michael Winterbottom’s latest, “Everyday,” which hasn’t inspired me to write much, hours removed. But the film’s young stars offer up some of the best child performances I’ve seen. Very natural and raw.
‘last seen portrayed by Colin Firth and Helena Bonham Carter in The King’s Speech’
How soon we all forget W.E.! Glad to see George and Elizabeth bounce back from having to play the villains in Wallis Simpson’s Sotheby’s love affair.
I’m glad Olivia Williams gets to have a little fun in her role, at least. Perpetually underrated.
Hit me after I published. Changed to “recently,” because seriously, better to forget, right?
Haha. This is true. Better if I hadn’t even dug those memories up.
So Murrays the best shot at an Oscar nom right? Whatever category he ends up being campaigned at, it sure doesnt seem like he has enough heft to even be in the realm of a win. In fact I think Murray will only get nommed for a comedy globe
I don’t think it’s an awards play at all.
Such a shame. Not that I expected much from it. I saw Linney at an event in Wisconsin last weekend and she said that it was “the most cinematic film (I’ve) ever done”
I had always felt that this isn’t going to work right from the word go .. even when so many had already labeled Murray to be frontrunner in oscars race … though I had some hope with Linney but tht too doesn’t seem like working !!
I never thought Hyde would be a major player, but this is getting some decent/nice notices (twitter, early reactions).
I’d say Kris, that yours is the most negative one I’ve read yet; even though you do find value in several areas. Looking forward to it. Thanks for the write-up :)
And SO excited for Argo, now.
Yeah, I’m genuinely surprised it’s getting such forgiveness.
Ladies and Gentlemen, it is official. Keira Knightley will win the Oscar for Anna Karenina.
You “commoners” crack me up! Remember Academy members will have the last say and they particularly enjoy proving critics and self-proclaimed Oscar experts wrong.
I don´t like the Hyde Park on Hudson trailer. I don´t like Bill Murray´s performance.