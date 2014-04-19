Laura Prepon returning to ‘Orange is the New Black’ full-time

Alex Vause is coming back to a laptop near you.

Laura Prepon has reportedly signed on to return to Netflix's “Orange is the New Black” full-time if and when the series is picked up for a third season, according to Buzzfeed.

Prepon was one of the main cast members of the first season, but only performed in four episodes of the upcoming season 2.

“Orange” also stars Taylor Schilling, Michael J. Harney, Michelle Hurst, Kate Mulgrew and Jason Biggs.

Season two of “Orange is the New Black” premieres June 6.