Laurence Fishburne plugs back into the Matrix in Kia’s Super Bowl commercial

#Super Bowl
and 01.29.14 5 years ago

(CBR) Laurence Fishburne”s Morpheus used his powers to find The One and reshape the world in the “Matrix” films, and  now he”s employing those same abilities to sell Kias in a 90-second television commercial set to air during the Super Bowl.

“Take the blue key and go back to the luxury you know,” he solemnly tells a driver from behind a valet parking podium. “Take the red key and you”ll never look at luxury the same again.”

The actor, who starred opposite Keanu Reeves in all three “Matrix” movies, plays Perry White in “Man of Steel” and Jack Crawford on NBC”s “Hannibal”.

And while we”re on the subject of Super Bowl ads, it seems only appropriate to include the “Good to Be Bad” Jaguar commercial featuring Ben Kingsley, Tom Hiddleston and Mark Strong that points out how often movie villains are played by British actors.

To see all these commercials and plenty of others, watch the telecast of the Super Bowl on Sunday, airing on Fox.

TOPICS#Super Bowl
TAGSBEN KINGSLEYLaurence FishburneMARK STRONGSUPER BOWLSUPER BOWL ADSThe MatrixTOM HIDDLESTON

