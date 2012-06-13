LCD Soundsystem documentary ‘Shut Up and Play the Hits’ screenings added

Due to popular demand, more screenings — and more dates — have been added to the screening of LCD Soundsystem’s “Shut Up and Play the Hits” documentary feature.

The July 18 show date sold out for many venues, including movie theaters in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin and Philadelphia. Cinemas will be adding some encore presentations after the initial screenings, and in the case of New York/Brooklyn, there will be additional screenings the next day on July 19.

Oscilloscope is currently updating their website with these new screenings, so stay tuned to that.

Most cities went on sale on June 8.

“Shut Up and Play the Hits,” which follows LCD frontman James Murphy through the days and the actual date of his band’s last show ever in 2011, bowed at Sundance earlier this year.