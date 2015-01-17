Lea Michele, Ariana Grande join Ryan Murphy’s ‘Scream Queens’ cast

No matter your feelings on the actual shows he producers, one thing you've gotta give Ryan Murphy credit for: The guy knows how to line up a cast.

On a busy morning of Television Critics Association press tour announcements, FOX also revealed much of the cast of Murphy's upcoming anthology series “Scream Queens” and group is eclectic.

Joe Manganiello, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Keke Palmer and Murphy's “Glee” star Lea Michele will all be regulars in the 15-episode first “Scream Queens” season.

In addition, Ariana Grande will guest star in a recurring role. In case you didn't know, she's the younger sister of “Big Brother” houseguest Frankie Grande.”

It was previously announced that Jamie Lee Curtis and Emma Roberts would be starring in “Scream Queens,” which presumably will also have the normal Murphy-esque assortment of cameos and guest appearances.

FOX has offered no details on any specific characters.

Created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, “Scream Queens” will premiere next fall and will focus on a college campus rocked by a series of murders. You may recall the initial press release for “Scream Queens” had Murphy suggesting that he was creating the horror-comedy genre. This release contains no such grand pronouncements.

One of Murphy's current casting challenges is that he's also got “American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson” rounding out its ensemble on FX. That drama has David Schwimmer, Cuba Gooding Jr., John Travolta and Sarah Paulson in the fold.

And Murphy's current “American Horror Story: Freak Show” has featured half of Hollywood popping up in either regular or guest capacities.