Everything is Terrible just dug up a furry — no, funny video!

Maryjean Ballner's tutorial videos for how to massage your cats and dogs are stunning. She gives you various techniques and teaches the basic benefit of giving your tabby a rubdown; namely, it's “fun.” Just watch this insane pun-filled video and be on the lookout for “Whisker Watch Alerts.” More like Maryjean BALLER, am I right?