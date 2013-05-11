Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey’s all-star ‘The Butler’ moved up to August 16

“The Butler” is preparing to move to August 16.
“Precious” director Lee Daniels’ all-star historical drama was originally scheduled to be released October 18, in time for awards season, but The Weinstein Company has pushed it up two months, according to Deadline.
“Butler” stars Oscar winner Forest Whitaker as Eugene Allen, a White House butler who worked with eight presidents from Eisenhower to Reagan, throughout the Civil Rights movement.
The film features an awards-friendly supporting cast, including Oprah Winfrey (Oscar-nominated for “The Color Purple”), Oscar winners Vanessa Redgrave and Cuba Gooding, Jr., Oscar nominee Terrence Howard, and “Precious” vets Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz.
The sprawling cast also includes big names playing presidents, including Robin Williams (as Ike), James Marsden (JFK), Liev Schreiber (LBJ), John Cusack (Nixon) and Alan Rickman (Reagan).
The first half of August has traditionally been kind to films skewed toward older female audiences. “Hope Springs” (August 8, 2012), “The Help,” (August 10, 2011), “Eat Pray Love” (August 13, 2010) and “Julie and Julia” (August 7, 2009) all found box office success in the time frame.
Will the move give “The Butler” an early jump on award season? Another possibility is that TWC’s confidence in the film’s award chances are waning, leading them to simply focus more on the draw of late summer female audiences.
I think this article is misleading.
Moving ‘The Butler’ up two months, to August, does not indicate that the Weinstein Co. isn’t preparing this for awards season. I think it means that he is situating this to be a box office success story. A film like ‘The Help’ was so embraced by awards groups largely because of its breakout box office success, which compensated for its middling reviews. The Butler, which will also probably have middling reviews, will thus need to rely more heavily on box office performance to stand out above the crowd. By releasing this in the late summer, The Butler will likely gross more than it would have had it been released amid the slew of awards contender in the fall, where a mediocre critical praise would also be more damning.
Agreed- this is a lazy post. August is plenty of Oscar friendly (The Help) for the right film. There was a hole in the release schedule, this film can likely do well there, and still clean up with Oscar if it’s any good. Beasts of the Southern Wild was July, A Better Life June, etc… stop jumping to conclusions with lazy subtitles.
Yeah, I mean. August 16 could mean slow roll-out to an October Wide release. It could also mean just what was said: that with potentially middling reviews, a box office draw away from all the hectic awards crowds could benefit the film.
I just don’t know. It looks like a very well intentioned tearjerker. As much as I admire Winfrey, I just have a hard time seeing her as anyone other than herself. When you are that much of a ubiquitous media presence for 30 something years, it’s hard to convince. Her Sophia performance in Color Purple still works, but that came early on in her career. It stuck. And Beloved was a noble effort by all involved on a major American classic. But I just never bought Winfrey as Sethe.
Having said all that, this cast looks great and it looks like a story that should be told.
The strange thing is, I’ve seen so many people say this about Oprah and yet how many of those people actually WATCHED her television show every day? I’d wager that many people have seen more of Robert Downey Jr’s face over the last five years than they have Oprah’s.
I’m sure you’re right about some people who say that. As for me, I watched her show for years growing up and many times thereafter.
Even if you haven’t watched her show though, it’s been hard to escape her as a presence. She’s known through tv, her magazine, a cable network, on awards shows, television specials. I’m clearly not knocking her. Just a personal observation that I have such affection for her as a public figure and person that it’s difficult for me to see her as anyone else. I definitely have not seen more of RDJ’s face than Oprah’s. I haven’t even seen the Iron Man films. Or Avengers. Or even the Sherlock Holmes films. The whole RDJ as box office star has kind of passed me by.