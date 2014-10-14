Lego

Lego is developing a reality TV show

Following the success of “The Lego Movie,” Lego is planning to launch a TV show in 2015, possibly revolving around Master Builders, the designers who use Legos to build stuff.

Report: “Downton Abbey” is considering ending after Season 6

Radio Times reports that producers have been talking about an end, which is something creator Julian Fellowes hinted at earlier this year.

WGN America renews “Manhattan” for Season 2

About 1.7 million viewers have been watching each episode of Season 1, which ends Sunday.

“Jane the Virgin” debuts to 1.63 million, helping give CW its largest Monday audience in years

“Jane” doubled the demo audience of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Pharrell Williams will stay on “The Voice”

He”ll join original coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera for Season 8.

Is “True Detective” in danger of missing its summer 2015 premiere?

Season 1 took 9 months between the beginning of filming and the season premiere. Yet Season 2 seems a long way off from the start of filming, with summer eight months away.

HBO promoting “Foo Fighters: Sonic Highways” by streaming a Foo Fighters concert

The Friday concert will be streamed live on Facebook.

Dax Shepard: Kristen Bell shaved my butt

“There”s a forest in the valley,” the “Parenthood” star explains.

Forever 21 launching a “Simpsons”-themed clothing line

The 16-piece apparel line includes clothing for men and women.

“Game of Thrones” inspires an app to help you learn Dothraki

Random House promises the app “will arm you with enough vocabulary and grammar to have a complete conversation in Dothraki.”

Stephen Colbert begins counting down his remaining 32 shows, promises they”ll be “instant classics”

“I guarantee each of the remaining episodes will become instant classics, treasured by generations for deep poetic thoughts, heavy-handed symbolism, and massive foreshadowing,” he said on last night”s “Colbert Report.”

Andy Cohen got Carol Burnett to do her famous Tarzan yell

Burnett also talked about Lucille Ball and “balls” on “Watch What Happens Live.”

Claire Danes visits “Sesame Street”

Watch the “Homeland” star explain “diagram” to Cookie Monster.