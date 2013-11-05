LEGO teams up with Marvel for ‘Maximum Overload’ web series

(CBR)LEGO and Marvel are re-teaming for “LEGO Marvel Super Heroes: Maximum Overload”, an online series launching today on Disney.com, the Disney YouTube channel and the Roku and Xbox Live TV apps. All 10 episodes will premiere simultaneously.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series finds Loki discovering “a way to put the ‘super” in super-villain” as he assembles an army to conquer Earth, leaving S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel”s most popular heroes to face old foes who suddenly possess new powers.

LEGO, which created toy sets based on Sam Raimi”s first two Spider-Man movies, struck a licensing deal with Marvel in 2011 as part of an expanded agreement with Disney. What followed was the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes line, with products based on Spider-Man, Wolverine and Marvel Studios” “The Avengers” and “Iron Man 3”.

Last month Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment released the action-adventure video game “LEGO Marvel Super Heroes”.

Update: The series is now live. Watch the first episode below.

Episode 1: A Faceful of Danger! – Maximum Overload on Disney Video