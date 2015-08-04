Lenny Kravitz responds to onstage wardrobe gaffe with The Perfect Tweet

#Lenny Kravitz
08.04.15 3 years ago

Lenny Kravitz is a lean and fashionable man. He's prone to leather pants. He can't help it. The man is a Rock Star.

Lenny Kravitz also likes to move, and wields his guitar like a wild man.

Sometimes these elements to Lenny Kravitz clash, like when his leather pants rip at the crotch during a squat, exposing more than just his sick guitar licks.

Video of such an incident has gone viral, as the wide-eyed world has learned much, much more about Lenny Kravitz since his Strut Tour concert stop in Stockholm on Monday.

After the wardrobe oopsie, the rocker was mum until he decided to Tweet a screengrab of an admiring (and NSFW) personal message from a friend, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, hashtagged with the increasingly popular #penisgate.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lenny Kravitz
TAGSExposureLENNY KRAVITZPenisgatesteven tyler

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP