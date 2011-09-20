Leonard Cohen albums collected in massive box set

Leonard Cohen fans, you can now listen to the Canadian poet-singer-songwriter’s music ’til the end of time.

Legacy Recordings is releasing a massive, 17-CD set encompassing the brooding baritone’s entire recorded output, including several live albums.

“Leonard Cohen: The Complete Studio Albums Collection” includes recent remastered CDs of all of his records in mini-LP replica packaging. Among the highlights is Cohen’s landmark debut “Songs of Leonard Cohen,” “Songs of Love and Hate,” and his later “Various Positions,” which included his well-known song “Hallelujah,” famously covered by Jeff Buckley and, previously, John Cale. Three recently released live sets will also be included.

The hefty set will also come with a 36-page booklet with photos and brand new liner notes, discographical annotations and recording information.

Cohen, who embarked on several acclaimed tours of the U.S. and Europe in 2009 and 2010, turned 77 this week. He has no upcoming dates scheduled.

The box set will be released October 10.



Here are all the albums included:

Songs of Leonard Cohen (1967)

Songs From a Room (1969)

Songs of Love and Hate (1971)

Live Songs (1973)

New Skin for the Old Ceremony (1974)

Death of a Ladies’ Man (1977)

Recent Songs (1979)

Various Positions (1985)

I’m Your Man (1988)

The Future (1992)

Cohen Live – Leonard Cohen in Concert (1994)

Field Commander Cohen – Tour of 1979 (2001)

Ten New Songs (2001)

Dear Heather (2004)

Live in London (2009)

Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 (2009)

Songs From the Road (2009)