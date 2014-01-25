Leonardo DiCaprio has a ‘Titanic’ moment with Jonah Hill on ‘SNL’

Jonah Hill thought he was gonna get away with dismissing DiCaprio’s involvement in “The Wolf of Wall Street” during his monologue on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. But, he was wrong. Very, very wrong.
First off, DiCaprio really is that much taller than Hill. Second, DiCaprio shames Hill into admitting he was trying to act like a “big shot in public.” Third, there is something about DiCaprio reminding Hill to be humble and gracious that is so on the nose (you have no idea).
Finally, DiCaprio once more gives Hill the “thing on set” he needed on the “Wolf” set to really calm down. Somewhere we think Kate Winslet is laughing her ass off, how about you?
Watch the whole segment in the clip below and click here for more of last night’s “SNL” from our show recap.
I loved Leonardo’s cameo. Funny and he’s lovely.
I recently purchased a stunning cream Mercedes E-Class E63 AMG just by part time work from a home pc… Go Here >>>>> [www.bay91.com]
Haha love it
What is “(you have no idea)” supposed to mean? That you have some inside knowledge that reader’s don’t? And yet there is no writer’s name attached to this story, what a lame-ass crap excuse for writing. Putting down people’s behavior with gossipy writing and not standing behind it with a proper byline. Take a journalism class.
What is “(you have no idea)” supposed to mean? That you have some inside knowledge that reader’s don’t? And yet there is no writer’s name attached to this story, what a lame-ass crap excuse for writing. Putting down people’s behavior with gossipy writing and not standing behind it with a proper byline. Take a journalism class