‘Les Miserables’ soundtrack takes No. 1 on The Billboard 200

01.09.13 6 years ago

The “highlights” soundtrack from the new “Les Miserables” screen adaptation has finally made its way to No. 1 on The Billboard 200 album sales chart. The effort moved 92,000 copies, a 32% decline in sales over the previous week. It sold just a few hundred copies more than Mumford & Sons” “Babel,” with 91,000 (No. 6 to No. 2 with +34%), keeping it from a repeat performance at the summit.

The last soundtrack to top the chart was the “Hunger Games” set from the April 7, 2012 tally. The last musical film soundtrack at No. 1 was “Hannah Montana: The Movie” from May 2, 2009. Remember when?
Taylor Swift”s “Red” falls from No. 1 to No. 3 (69,000, -72%) while Phillip Phillips” “The World From the Side of the Moon” surges due to a low-price tag from No. 11 to No. 4 (63,000, +8%).  One Direction”s “Take Me Home” slips No. 3 to No. 5 (61,000, -49%), Bruno Mars” “Unorthodox Jukebox” moves No. 4 to No. 6 (55,000, -50%), the “Pitch Perfect” soundtrack is up to its new highest point, No. 10 to No. 7 (52,000, -10%) and The Lumineers” self-title set also finds a new peak from No. 9 to No. 8 (51,000, -17%).
Alicia Keys” “Girl On Fire” bumps up No. 18 to No. 9 due to sales pricing (44,000, +6%) while Pink”s “The Truth Abou Love” experiences something similar, No. 14 to No. 10 with 41,000, -22%).

Album sales are down 36% compared to the previous week and up 8% compared to the same week last year.

