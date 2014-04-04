‘Let It Go’ as a Rock Song is Both Great and Hilarious

#Frozen
04.04.14 4 years ago

I never thought a Disney song could be as overplayed as “A Whole New World,” but leave it to Scandinavian princesses and their empowerment anthems to prove us all wrong. “Let It Go” is a persisting phenomenon, and in this new rock cover from Jonathan Young, Idina Menzel's torch song gets really, really sincere and deep. “Be the GENTLEMAN you always had to be” has got to be the funniest lyric of the year. There's something to Young's delivery that has more than a touch of that “What does the fox say?” melodrama, so the song is as winking as it is righteous.

TOPICS#Frozen
TAGSFROZENJonathan Younglet it go

