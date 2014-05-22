Let’s All Laugh At The ‘X-Men’ Trilogy With This New Honest Trailer

We've had Honest Trailers for a lot of films now, but never before has the Screen Junkies team tackled three movies in one go – until now.

In the latest entry of the snark-video series, the original “X-Men” trilogy is put under the unforgiving fanboy microscope, with targets including so-called “douchebag” Brett Ratner's handling of the Phoenix saga in “The Last Stand,” Halle Berry's legitimately terrible on-again off-again “African” accent, the team's unfortunate “leather fetish” costumes and Wolverine's probable use of steroids. Oh I'm sorry Hugh Jackman, I meant “diet and exercise.”

