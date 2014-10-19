Letterman’s longtime cue-card guy fired for assaulting a ‘Late Show’ writer

10.19.14 4 years ago

Letterman”s longtime cue-card guy fired for assaulting a “Late Show” writer
Tony Mendez – who's also host of “The Late Show”s” web series “The Tony Mendez Show” was terminated last week after getting into argument with writer Bill Scheft. “I know I shouldn”t have put my hands on him,” the 69-year-old Mendez tells the NY Post. “But this has been coming for a long time.”

Report: An autopsy was never performed on Joan Rivers
Melissa Rivers requested that an autopsy not be performed, and that means we”ll never learn what exactly killed Rivers, according to TMZ.

Mindy Kaling and Matt Damon are starring in a Super Bowl commercial together
The pairing is notable because Kaling once starred in a stage show called “Matt & Ben” about Damon and Ben Affleck”s friendship, where she played Affleck. No word on what product they were filming their commercial for.

“Glee”s” Matthew Morrison weds
Morrison tied the knot with model Renee Puente on Saturday. PLUS: “The Vampire Diaries” star Candice Accola also got married this weekend, and Evan Rachel Wood is dating Katherine Moennig from “Ray Donovan” and “The L Word.”

