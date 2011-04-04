Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson set for ‘Hunger Games’

With today’s news, we now have a solid glimpse at the cast of “The Hunger Games,” and it looks to me like Gary Ross is putting together a young, exciting cast for his adaptation of the best-selling books.
A little over a week ago, I published a cheat sheet for “The Hunger Games” for those of you who have not read the books. I didn’t spend much time discussing possible casting, because I get weary from how much of that goes on these days. The truth is, no matter how rabid fans get about what they want, unless you’re in the room when these people read or screen-test, you have no idea what it is that the filmmakers saw in these people.
Billy Ray’s adaptation of the first book is a tricky thing. As with any series where there are hardcore fans already, every single change will be heavily scrutinized, but it read to me like he put all of that out of his mind and simply worked hard to get the spirit of the story right and to condense the text and the characters into something that will work as a movie. I’ll say this: it felt like “The Hunger Games” to me, and I’m willing to give Ross the benefit of the doubt as he builds the cast for the films.
Liam Hemsworth was announced today in the role of Gale, the young man who has spent his life as the best friend of Katniss, who will be played by the previously-announced Jennifer Lawrence, and at this point, I’m not shocked if I see a Hemsworth or an Edgerton in the mix in any of these big films. Liam is the brother of Chris Hemsworth, who is about to arrive on screens as “Thor,” and these two seem destined for stardom, genetically bred for it.
Meanwhile, Josh Hutcherson is signed on now for the role of Peeta, and at least in the first film, it’s the bigger role. Hutcherson has earned his way to this spot, and I think he’s one of the most promising actors in his age range. Peeta is partnered with Katniss in the Hunger Games, and reveals early on that he’s been in love with her for many years, never brave enough to admit it until death is finally staring them both in the face.
There are some plum roles still to be cast in the film, including President Snow, who has a bigger role in the film than he did in the book, and Effie, a sort of advisor/mentor to Katniss once she’s chosen for the Games, as well as Haymitch, the only winner of the Games to ever come from District 12. Once they start filling in these major adult roles, we’ll have a great picture of what we can expect when Lionsgate releases “The Hunger Games” on March 23, 2012.
Are the books worth checking out? I read 50 pages of Twilight before I couldn’t go any further…
I’m 29. The trilogy is fantastic! So much more than a young adult book.
I just finished “Mockingjay” this morning, and can honestly say that I greatly enjoyed the series. I’m not much for the “young adult” fare, but both of my sisters demanded that I read the books, and I made quick work of all 3. I was pleased with how mature the books become by the end, really placing emphasis on the responsibility of those involved in the uprising, while not being dependent at all on the love triangle to evoke emotion. The lack of sugar-coating on the ending was also a pleasant surprise.
I’m looking forward to the movies, but potential casting choices aren’t going to work me into a tizzy. I trust the property in the hands of professional filmmakers, and expect them to do everything possible to deliver on the source material. That is their job, after all.
Hutcherson actually seems like a very solid fit for Peeta. Likeable, boy-next-door type, with enough edge to him to deliver in some of the series’ latter moments. I pictured some random blond guy like Ryan Kwanten when reading the books, but I honestly didn’t put that much thought into the physical appearances… dye his hair blond, and bam, it works for me.
Don’t know the other dude. And honestly, I don’t find Gale to be one of the more important characters to find a fit for. I think it IS crucial for Ross and co. to nail some of the supporting characters like Snow and Haymitch with steady, “name” actors. In Lawrence and Hutcherson, you undoubtably have “kids” that can handle their own. But you need to fill the rest of the cast out with strong, veteran talent — ala the Potter films.
I think Hutcherson’s probably just pumped that he gets to make out with Jennifer Lawrence!
I’m sure everyone has an opinion on the older roles, as there is way more experienced talent to choose from, but after just finishing the books I think these would be perfect:
Haymitch – Jackie Earle Haley
Effie – Kristen Wiig
Snow – John Malkovich
Interesting suggestion for Haymitch. JEH is a tremendous character actor, but I can’t honestly say that he sprang to mind for me. Haymitch was kind of described as a guy who could’ve been very charming and perhaps rogueishly handsome had he not given up his life to the drink. In my head, I was picturing a slightly bloated and stubbled Colin Firth, for some reason.
Snow is really the one they HAVE to hit a home-run with. Especially if he’s a bigger on-screen figure in the script than he was in the first book, as Drew suggests. Malkovich is a nice suggestion. I’ve seen people suggest Anthony Hopkins, which works for me. I was kind of picturing Christoph Waltz… he’s got that creepy ease, bordering on sinister charm, and he kind of has the look that suggests Capitol plastic surgery.