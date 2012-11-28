Liam McIntyre leads an army in new ‘Sparatacus: War of the Damned’ poster

Liam McIntyre is ready to face the Roman army as the leader of a ragtag army of rebellious slaves in the upcoming final season of STARZ’s “Spartacus: War of the Damned,” and a new piece of key art displays the hero in all his glory.

The season opens as Spartacus and his generals Crixus, Gannicus and Agron continue to lead their warriors in increasingly larger victories against the mighty and corrupt army of the Roman Republic. As the rebel hoard grows so too does the threat of an all-out war which only one army can win.

On the poster, McIntyre (“The Pacific”) stands at the head of a massive swarm of soldiers, wielding a bloody scepter. Just do whatever he says.

Take a look here:

The blood-soaked show also stars Manu Bennett (“Xena: Warrior Princess”), Dustin Clare (“McLeod”s Daughters”), Dan Feuerriegel (“McLeod”s Daughters”), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Colombiana”) and Ellen Hollman (“Skateland”).

Newcomers include Simon Merrells as Marcus Crassus and Todd Lasance as Julius Caesar.

The find season premieres Friday, January 25 at 9pm ET/PT on STARZ.

