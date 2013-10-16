Liam Neeson and Julianne Moore fly ‘Non-Stop’ in new trailer

Liam Neeson is reuniting with his “Taken” director for the high-flying thriller “Non-Stop”, and a new trailer gives you a glimpse of the action.

Julianne Moore also stars in the film from Jaume Collet-Serra. Taking place on a flight from New York to London, a U.S. air marshal (Neeson) receives a mysterious text claiming that a passenger will be killed every 20 minutes unless $150 million is sent to the highjackers’ secret bank account. Haven’t these guys learned not to mess with Liam Neeson yet?

Watch the trailer here:

It also stars Michelle Dockery (it’s odd to see the “Downton Abbey” star in contemporary duds), Scoot McNairy and Corey Stoll.

“Non-Stop” will be released February 28, 2014.