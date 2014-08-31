Liam Neeson: I’d play Ra’s al Ghul on ‘Arrow’ ‘in a heartbeat’

(CBR) With season three of “Arrow” returning to The CW on Oct. 8, it's highly unlikely they're still looking for someone to play Ra's al Ghul, who they've teased as the villain in the upcoming third season. But if they did still need to find someone to lord over the League of Assassins, a former Ra's is willing and able to rise from the Lazarus Pit.

“I would, in a heartbeat, if it came my way, yeah,” actor Liam Neeson told MTV News about playing the role on “Arrow.”

Neeson, who played Ra's al Ghul in Christopher Nolan”s Batman trilogy, told MTV that he has not been approached about reprising the role on television. But when asked by MTV's Charles Webb, Neeson did offer some advice to the as-yet-unrevealed actor who will play the role on “Arrow.”

“They have to believe in their philosophy,” Neeson said. “Ra”s al Ghul absolutely believed what he was doing was ultimately saving civilization, and it was quite a good argument he comes up with. Throughout the ages this fraternity, that brought the plague to wipe out a section of mankind because it needed to be regenerated again. Very dangerous, but you have to believe it.”

While the prospects of Neeson returning to the role sound exciting, it's highly unlikely, given DC's Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns' comments earlier this summer. “No, we will not be integrating the film universe with the television universe,” John said, noting that the television shows exist in “a separate universe than film, so we can allow the best creative — the filmmakers can do their best version. They want to tell the story that's best for film, while we do something different in a different corner of the DC Universe on television.”

Watch the interview with Neeson below: