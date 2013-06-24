Liam Neeson returning for ‘Taken 3’

06.24.13

Liam Neeson is ready to kick more butt.

The actor is reportedly close to signing a deal for action threequel “Taken 3,” with Deadline alleging he’ll be paid in the neighborhood of $20 million to reprise the role of retired CIA agent Bryan Mills. A script by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, who co-wrote the first two films, is already in the works, though no director has yet been set for the project (Olivier Megaton helmed the last entry). 20th Century Fox and Besson’s EuropaCorp are eyeing a February production start for the film, which is likely counting on deals with Neeson’s as-yet unattached co-stars Maggie Grace and Famke Janssen.

The first two “Taken” films grossed a combined total of more than $600 million worldwide, making an unlikely action star out of Neeson, who was already in his mid-50s when the franchise began.

Are you looking forward to “Taken 3”? Let us know in the comments.
 

