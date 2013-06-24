Liam Neeson returning for ‘Taken 3’

Liam Neeson is ready to kick more butt.
The actor is reportedly close to signing a deal for action threequel “Taken 3,” with Deadline alleging he’ll be paid in the neighborhood of $20 million to reprise the role of retired CIA agent Bryan Mills. A script by Luc Besson and Robert Mark Kamen, who co-wrote the first two films, is already in the works, though no director has yet been set for the project (Olivier Megaton helmed the last entry). 20th Century Fox and Besson’s EuropaCorp are eyeing a February production start for the film, which is likely counting on deals with Neeson’s as-yet unattached co-stars Maggie Grace and Famke Janssen.
The first two “Taken” films grossed a combined total of more than $600 million worldwide, making an unlikely action star out of Neeson, who was already in his mid-50s when the franchise began.
yes ofcause i am looking forward for a threequel for the movie taken. its a good action n family movie which gives a lesson to the young girls to be aware of the dangers when they are travelling with friends. good luck
I’m fan of Taken 1 & 2 as well as a fan of Liam Neeson. However what are they going to do with the story? Take (kidnap) both wife & daughter? Who else is special to Mills/Neeson?
Taken 3 – Neeson’s mother is taken.
Taken 4 – Neeson’s vitamins are taken.
Taken 5 – Neeson’s Social Security check is taken.
Taken 6 – Neeson’s walker is taken.
I’m on board 100%! Brian Mills reasonates with all decent people. How bout kidnapping Shakira this time? Bravo for installment 3!!!
I’m not excited about the 3rd installment of the Taken series. The first one was extremely well done. The second one fail way below the second Taken. It was predictable.
First two movies are awesome, but i wonder if the same basic concept might be a bit dull by the third movie… Liam Neeson is one mean dude for sure. I think they’ve got a new website up for the 3rd movie too – [www.taken3movie.com]. I’m sure I’ll be going to see it.
Neeson could rescue a phone book and I would go see it.
He is awesome. The acting/action sequences/locales are great. Who says the 30 something set can only be action stars.
60 is tne new 30!
Is it my imagination or did Jamie had a tattoo on his left hand. Kim should take singing lessons. After her first gig, Jamie is one of the grandsons . Bryan Mills security buddies, goes missing with Kim and Jamie. That’s it. Hope u like. A blessed day, Sharmilia. Thankyou
I cannot wait for Taken 3 to come out. I loved Taken and Taken 2 so much. This is one of the best action pictures ever. I love Niam Neeson, I watch all his movies. I also loved his wife who passed away and all her movies. When it happened I cried and I miss her. Again, cannot wait fore Taken 3 to come out, I wish it was already out in the movies.