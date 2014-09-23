Liam Neeson’s special skills return in first ‘Taken 3′ images

(CBR) Liam Neeson is the best there is at what he does, and what he does is kick ass in movies like “A Walk Among the Tombstones” and “Taken 3.”

USA Today not only premiered the first images from the upcoming sequel, but also spoke to stars Neeson and Forest Whitaker. Unlike the previous two installments in the franchise, this one doesn”t find Bryan Mills looking for a loved one.

“I have to go on the run, I”ll put it that way, from the not-so-lawful types and the lawful authorities,” Neeson said. “Bryan Mills served his country faithfully, but now even they are after him. They must not like me.”

Whitaker plays a law-enforcement agent trying to find Neeson”s character after he”s framed for murder.

“There”s no big fight between us, which I would have loved,” Whitaker said. “That will have to wait until 'Taken 4.'”

Neeson noted that “Taken 3” will probably be his final installment, but he did say he”s sensitive to audiences getting to the point where they no longer buy him as an action hero.

“If I feel audiences saying, ‘Come on, he”s 62, enough is enough,” I”m very sensitive to that and if I pick up that vibe it will all stop. And I”ll start playing dads or grandfathers,” Neeson said. “But I keep myself pretty fit and my knees are still great. And it”s fun.”

“Taken 3” hits theaters Jan. 9, 2015.