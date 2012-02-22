Lightning strikes in moody new ‘Frankenweenie’ one-sheet

A new one-sheet has hit the web for “Frankenweenie”, Tim Burton’s animated remake of his 1984 short film of the same name. The new movie is about a juvenile Victor Frankenstein (voiced by Charlie Tahan) who uses science to bring his beloved dog Sparky back to life. Unfortunately, the re-animated dog turns out not to be what he once was, and the mutt goes on to cause chaos in the boy’s town after escaping.

The 3-D black-and-white film will be one of two Burton efforts to hit screens this year; his adaptation of the cult ’60s and ’70s Gothic soap opera “Dark Shadows” starring Johnny Depp, Eva Green, Michelle Pfeiffer, Jonny Lee Miller, Chloe Moretz, Helena Bonham Carter and Jackie Earle Haley is slated for release on May 11th.

I love the spooky, “fun for almost the whole family” atmosphere of the new poster, and it should certainly draw in fans of the director’s darker-hued previous films like “Corpse Bride”, “Sleepy Hollow” and “Edward Scissorhands”.

My grade: A-. After viewing it below, rate it for yourself at top left!

