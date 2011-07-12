Lil Wayne says ‘Tha Carter IV’ is ‘totally done,’ out in August, no really

No, really, fans: despite the sliding and constantly moving release date, Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” has a firm release date.

The rap star told MTV that the set is “totally done.” The much-anticipated album is now due Aug. 29.

And Weezy’s well-aware that the shifting drop date has kept his followers on edge. Which is probably why he’s also plotting to release a new mixtape, “Sorry for the Wait” tomorrow (July 13), one of many mixtapes he’s crafted for fans.

A preview track — his take on Meek Mill’s “Tupac Back” in “Tunechi’s Back” — has been sent into the ether. “Wish I could take a shot a Ciroc with ‘Pac / Sorry for the wait, ’til my album drop,” he rhymes.

The “Sorry” set coincides with the kick-off to the second leg of Tunechi’s I Am Still Music Tour, which bows in Hartford. Rick Ross, Keri Hilson, Far East Movement and Lloyd are along for the ride.

