Lil Wayne says ‘Tha Carter IV’ is ‘totally done,’ out in August, no really

#Lil Wayne
07.12.11 7 years ago

No, really, fans: despite the sliding and constantly moving release date, Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter IV” has a firm release date.

The rap star told MTV that the set is “totally done.” The much-anticipated album is now due Aug. 29.

And Weezy’s well-aware that the shifting drop date has kept his followers on edge. Which is probably why he’s also plotting to release a new mixtape, “Sorry for the Wait” tomorrow (July 13), one of many mixtapes he’s crafted for fans.

A preview track — his take on Meek Mill’s “Tupac Back” in “Tunechi’s Back” — has been sent into the ether. “Wish I could take a shot a Ciroc with ‘Pac / Sorry for the wait, ’til my album drop,” he rhymes.

The “Sorry” set coincides with the kick-off to the second leg of Tunechi’s I Am Still Music Tour, which bows in Hartford. Rick Ross, Keri Hilson, Far East Movement and Lloyd are along for the ride.

Check out all tour dates here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lil Wayne
TAGSLil WayneTha Carter IV

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP