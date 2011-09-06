Lil Wayne’s ‘Carter IV’ sells just under a million copies

“Tha Carter V,” anyone?

Lil Wayne’s latest set, “Tha Carter IV,” easily topped this week’s Billboard 200 chart, managing to sell 964,000 in its first week according to Nielsen SoundScan.

It’s the New Orleans rapper’s third No. 1 album following 2008’s “Tha Carter III” and last year’s “I Am Not a Human Being.”

Weezy’s even breaking his own records — “Carter IV” had the biggest sales week for a hip-hop album since June 2008 when “Tha Carter III” sold a milli in its debut week. For 2011, only Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way” topped “Carter IV,” with a 1.1 million debut. That album, however, was sold for 99 cents at Amazon’s MP3 store for its first two days.



Digitally, “Carter IV” sold 362,000 MP3 copies, making it the second-largest digital sales week ever for an album (first place goes to “Born This Way” again).

Lil Wayne recently performed on the MTV Movie Awards.

