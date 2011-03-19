Box Office: ‘Limitless’ tops Friday with $6.6 million in tight race

Rogue Pictures’ “Limitless,” starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro topped the box office for Friday, securing $6.6 million.

With a number of films opening, and strong performers carrying over from previous weeks, the next few earners were neck-and-neck.

Newcomer “Paul,” starring Brit duo Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, opened strong with $4.4 million, but it wasn’t enough to take Sony holdover “Battle: Los Angeles,” which despite a 66% drop from last week, still scored $4.5 million.

“Rango” saw a less precipitous decline from last week (21%), with the Paramount computer-animated film taking in $4.3 million. Its total domestic gross is nearing $100 million.

Newbie “The Lincoln Lawyer,” starring Matthew McConaughey, opened strong with $4.1 million.

The rest of the top ten was populated by holdovers. Warner Bros.’ “Red Riding Hood” made off with around $2.4 million, while Universal’s “The Adjustment Bureau” (starring Matt Damon) nabbed $1.8 million. Disney’s 3D toon “Mars Needs Moms” continues to struggle in its second week, tallying $1.5 million, playing on over 3,000 screens. By then end of the weekend, the pricey film’s cumulative gross will likely only be around $16 million.

“Beastly,” with Vanessa Hudgens, scared up $1.1 million, while another animated film, “Gnomeo and Juliet,” earned $654,000.