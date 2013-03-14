Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen share a bed in new ‘Scary Movie 5’ trailer

#Snoop Dogg #Lindsay Lohan
03.14.13 5 years ago

Anyone clicking on the video below knows exactly what to expect, so there’s really no reason to preface it with anything other than to say that the new trailer for “Scary Movie 5” features faded stars Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen in bed together. Is this a good career move?

Watch it here:

In the film, series vet Simon Rex is joined by Ashley Tisdale, Snoop Dogg (er, Lion), Mac Miller, Sarah Hyland and a host of other familiar faces for requisite spoofs of some of the scariest projects of recent years: “Paranormal Activity,” “Evil Dead,” “Mama” and “Honey Boo Boo.” There’s also a shout-out to the original “Day the Earth Stood Still,” and the trailer features Danny Elfman’s score from Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.” 

“Scary Movie 5” hits theaters April 15.

This is the first “Scary Movie” without Anna Faris. Will her presence be missed?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Snoop Dogg#Lindsay Lohan
TAGSashley tisdaleCharlie SheenLindsay LohanSCARY MOVIE 5SIMON REXSnoop Dogg

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP