Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen share a bed in new ‘Scary Movie 5’ trailer

Anyone clicking on the video below knows exactly what to expect, so there’s really no reason to preface it with anything other than to say that the new trailer for “Scary Movie 5” features faded stars Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen in bed together. Is this a good career move?

Watch it here:

In the film, series vet Simon Rex is joined by Ashley Tisdale, Snoop Dogg (er, Lion), Mac Miller, Sarah Hyland and a host of other familiar faces for requisite spoofs of some of the scariest projects of recent years: “Paranormal Activity,” “Evil Dead,” “Mama” and “Honey Boo Boo.” There’s also a shout-out to the original “Day the Earth Stood Still,” and the trailer features Danny Elfman’s score from Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice.”



“Scary Movie 5” hits theaters April 15.

This is the first “Scary Movie” without Anna Faris. Will her presence be missed?