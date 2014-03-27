Lindsay Lohan is Pissed About “How I Met Your Mother”

03.27.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

“Billy on the Street” is a show about one man's unceasing rage issues, so it's not surprising that host Billy Eichner would bring on Lindsay Lohan to help her work out some of her own problems. Like you, Billy and Lindsay can't believe that “How I Met Your Mother” is ending after only nine seasons, so they're destroying a Barney Stinson-themed car to work through the pain. Billy's got the best lines, but Lindsay clocks in with a few nice moments. I wish Oprah would show up and tell both of them to “cut the bullshit,” though. 

Ugh. Only nine seasons. I'm still upset we only got 209 episodes of “One Day at a Time,” personally.

