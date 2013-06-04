Important Watching: Lindy West and Jim Norton discuss the influence of rape jokes with W. Kamau Bell

Comedian W. Kamau Bell had controversial stand-up Jim Norton and Jezebel writer Lindy West on his FX show “Totally Biased” to debate what it means for comedians to have an arsenal of rape jokes at their disposal. FX aired a 6-minute version of the debate, and the full 15-minute segment was recently released online. Calling the segment “Comedian vs. Feminist,” Kamau allowed Jim to express his view that comedians shouldn’t be censored — especially if it’s clear they’re joking — and Lindy to relate her opinion that laughing about rape can be very damaging.
What’s crucial about Jim Norton’s position is that, typical of this side the rape joke debate, he couches it in a larger context of censorship in general, essentially arguing that comics should be free to tackle any and all subjects. While making his point, Jim brings up Hitler, he brings up school shootings, he brings up the fact that Joan Rivers makes jokes about AIDS. But Hitler isn’t going to come back from the dead and reenact the Holocaust (unless we manage to screw up that time machine thing), and there is no such thing as “AIDS culture” the same way there is rape culture — by which I mean, at its core, the AIDS epidemic is about a virus, while the rape epidemic is about people doing things to other people. It’s about the power dynamics present in a society, which are able to be influenced and always in flux. Yes, it’s possible that someone might be offended by a Holocaust joke, but by no reasonable stretch is that going to cause another Holocaust. But contributing callousness to the national discussion of rape most definitely can cause, and likely has caused, more rape.
Lindy’s response argument doesn’t tackle the issue of censorship itself — she is, on principle, against it — it more addresses the personal responsibility that the comic has to his audience, both the people sitting in front of him in a small comedy club and the culture at large which he, ostensibly and if he’s good at his job, aspires to influence. She is basically saying that if a comic chooses to tell jokes at the expense of the victims or even future victims in his audience, she has the right to call him out for it.
Regardless of which side of the debate you fall on (I clearly agree with Lindy here), I think it’s safe to say that both parties have thought about the issue and are offering reasonable arguments. Yes, Jim Norton may be defending rape jokes, and that may offend some people, but he is addressing the issue in a respectful manner. Internet commenters, however, are being, well, typical internet commenters.
The comments written in response to the video read as a stream of hateful vitriol directed at Lindy West. She receives rape threat after rape threat, along with comments about her weight and physical appearance. Lindy addressed the comments in a Jezebel post called “If Comedy Has No Lady Problem, Why Am I Getting So Many Rape Threats?,” arguing that this reaction just proves her point that the comedy landscape can be a very hostile environment for women. Included in the post is a video of Lindy reading some of the horrendously vicious comments directed her way, and watching it, it’s hard not to see her side.
While I’m not a huge fan of rape humor, I have to side with Norton here. You have to be able to joke about anything. I think it’s fine for Lindy to bring up the issue, and I certainly think the people threatening to rape her on the Internet are vile. However, I think that if she was talking about how you shouldn’t tell cancer jokes, all the commenters would be saying they hoped she got cancer. People are uncreative when it comes to hate speech.
I have to take issue with your point about the Holocaust though. Genocides have certainly happened since then, and will almost certainly happen again. If you believe that spreading callous messages through media can contribute to a culture where rape is acceptable, then it is only reasonable that laughing about genocide could lead people to ignoring it when it actually happens.
However, I don’t think jokes really have anything to do with either; they’re more a mirror of society than a causal agent.
You should be allowed to joke about anything. Lindy’s problem is not that male comics are joking about rape, it’s that they are joking about rape in an incredibly lazy manner that often makes the rape victim the butt of the joke and trivializes the trauma many rape victims suffer (he also seems to suffer from the all too common notion that “rape” is only some extremely brutal horrible violent thing like the scene from the Deathwish movie, when in reality its usually just someone going too far and not hearing the word no, the lattermay not be as traumatic as the former, but that doesn’t mean its not incredibly traumatizing/not rape).
Also, it must be incredibly frustrating for Lindy to point out how she and other women feel victimized by these jokes to get responses from male comics that claim that they are the ones truly being victimized in all of this that also don’t even engage with the valid concerns Lindy and others have. Which is all kinds of stupid because she’s not even saying that these comics can’t make the jokes, just that they shouldn’t and deserve to be criticized for them. Sorry bro, but getting criticized and put on blast for making lazy, unfunny jokes does not make you more of a victim than the millions of people who have been raped. Free speech just means you have the freedom to say whatever you want, its not some magic suit of armor that protects you from criticism.
If Lindy’s only point was that people shouldn’t make bad, lazy jokes about rape, then I am total agreement with her, and based on Jim Norton’s subsequent comments, he is too. It’s certainly something comics should consider before making the joke. However, many other people commenting on the issue have gone further than that, and I think that’s why the reaction from actual comics has been so negative. Obviously, anonymous internet commenters are prone to overreact and say horrible things, which is sad.
Any guy that claims to be “the real victim” in the rape joke issue is a cretin, but it is possible to disagree with Lindy without saying that.
I think the reason people bring up censorship concerns despite that not being what Lindy was advocating is that there is a lot of de facto censorship through pressure on advertisers and media. That’s the problem with trying to get rid of speech that’s unpleasant; it’s always a slippery slope.
Reply to comment…
Sorry hit enter by accident. I’m not saying that the comedians claim to be the victims in the joke, it’s that they are claiming to be the true victims of this whole debacle. Lindy is not advocating that they shouldn’t be allowed to make the rape jokes, rather that they should be held accountable for their effects and criticized for laziness and bad joketelling. They have free speech to make the jokes, but Lindy and others have the same free speech to point out why they are bad. It’s no different than someone telling a comment to stop telling a bad joke because its not funny and isn’t working. The comic certainly has the right to keep telling the joke, but its not really in their best interest if they want to be considered a good comic. What Lindy and others are doing is no different. They are merely pointing out the harm those jokes cause and that given that they are not very good jokes in the first place suggesting that comics who can’t tell good rape jokes maybe think before they do so.
That’s not censorship. That’s cost (continuing trivialization of rape culture/traumatizing rape victims)/benefit (telling a joke with very little comedic or artistic merit that isn’t very funny) analysis. It’s also not censorship when people pressure media/advertisers to stop supporting things, that’s called capitalism/free market economy. If enough people won’t buy things or watch certain comedians because of what they are saying then of course advertisers should stop paying them because there’s no reason to throw money down the drain. Despite what some say, this isn’t some slippery slope. When the complaints are stupid and dumb (see the “Million” Moms protest against JC Penny hiring Ellen as a spokesmodel) they fail but they succeed when someone is spouting vile garbage (see Glenn Beck). Even so, that’s not censorship, Glenn Beck still has a website and legions of followers, he just doesn’t get the huge platform from Fox News that he once had. If the protests against Tosh had had a similar effect, for example, it wouldn’t be that Tosh couldn’t ever say those things again, he just wouldn’t be saying them on Comedy Central.
Frankly, you shouldn’t be on Comedy Central if you rely on cheap easy rape jokes. Only a very small number of comedians ascend to those levels. There are tons of brilliant comedians out there saying all kinds of horrible offensive things that aren’t nearly as harmful to society that aren’t given the platform that Tosh and others have been(rape is different from other offensive jokes, in that making cheap jokes like that has the effect of making it seem OK. No one is going to go out and try to start a genocide after they hear a Holocaust joke, but even if they take rape a little less seriously than they should after a joke its a problem). It’s not censorship to saythat I would prefer one of the many other better comics that are capable of doing a whole set without resorting to cheap harmful rape jokes to ascend to the heights of Comedy Central or something similar than someone like Tosh.
I knew what you meant about the victim, and I was agreeing with you. I’m certainly not going to claim that male comedians are being oppressed, even if they weren’t allowed to make rape jokes at all, that in of itself would be no great lost. Two points of disagreement:
One, the argument about the Holocaust would be the same. If you think that rape jokes have a normalizing effect on people’s perception of rape that trivializes it, then the same would have to be true of other things. By that logic, jokes about torture or murder could possibly make people take those things less seriously. I understand that the argument against rape jokes is a lot more sophisticated than saying someone who hears a rape joke will rape someone. But you have to be willing to apply the same logic about other subjects.
Secondly, organized protest against advertisers is not necessarily the same thing as the free market. If Tosh turns people off with his act and people stop watching, that’s letting the market decide. If a vocal minority of people harass a sponsor, the sponsor will just shift their money to something else, because they can just tell their ad buyer to find another show with the same ratings and demographics and not have to deal with the issue. So a very highly rated show could be cancelled, which is not how the economics of TV are supposed to work.
Read this awesome piece by Lindy West, “How to Make a Rape Joke”: [jezebel.com]
Lindy brilliantly explains the difference between jokes that target the rape victim and jokes that target the rapist/rape culture.
It’s a shame that Jim, clearly, didn’t read Lindy’s article or didn’t understand her perspective.
Jim’s argument was lazy and typical.
I’m almost positive Jim had read the article, he just disagrees with her point. It was a well written article, but that doesn’t automatically mean every point in it was correct. The fundamental disconnect between them is that she believes that jokes have a definite effect of people’s behavior, and he doesn’t. Since that is basically impossible to prove empirically either way, neither one of them could really back up their argument with facts. I think that’s why this debate seems to be so split along gender lines; it’s almost completely an emotional appeal, which tend to make us react according to our biases.
As Lindy said in the interview, she isn’t saying that a joke would directly cause a rape, she is saying that a joke, in which the victim is the punchline, contributes to a culture that already trivializes, shames, and silences victims.
To suggest that language *doesn’t* affect society is ridiculous.
Lindy is talking about personal accountability. All she is doing is asking people to consider how a joke is told. Being a compassionate human is not a gender issue.
I find Lindy’s (and your) cavalier attitude about Holocaust jokes troubling. If you don’t have grandparents that died in a concentration camp, that’s great for you. Check your privilege before you dismiss the experience of others as trivial. And maybe read up on anti-semitism and the neo-nazi movement.
Lindy and Liana’s argument isn’t that holocaust jokes aren’t offensive (they very obviously offend some people), it’s that the IRL consequence and “harm” of those offenses aren’t quite the same.
Trust me, if Lindy West was Jewish shed be screaming about anti-semitism from the top of the tallest hill. But she isnt, so she doesnt care. Narcissistic identity politics at work.
Rape is caused by Capitalism and oppressive power structures, not jokes.
lil jimmy norton crushed her
