Linkin Park takes No. 1 over Maroon 5 on The Billboard 200

#Adele #ONE DIRECTION #Justin Bieber
07.05.12 6 years ago

Linkin Park takes No. 1 over Maroon 5 on The Billboard 200 this week as “Living Things” sells 223,000, over “Overexposed”s” 222,000. Only a few copies over 1,000 separated the two titles in the race to the top.

That makes it Linkin Park”s fifth No. 1 album, which no other band has done since 2000. The rockers” last “A Thousand Suns” also made it to the summit with 241,000 in 2010.
Maroon 5″s last album “Hands All Over” (2010) also made it to the runner-up spot. Womp womp.
Justin Bieber”s “Believe” slips from the No. 1 spot to No. 3 with 115,000 copies, a sales decreas of 69%.
The “Maybach Music Group Presents: Self Made 2” compilation bows at No. 4 with 98,000 copies. It feature performances from Wale, Rick Ross and Meek Mill and includes hit “Bag of Money.”
R. Kelly”s “Write Me Back” debuts at No. 5 with 68,000. That”s a soft number, considering none of the R&B star”s studio albums have sold fewer than 100,000 copies in their first week since his first solo album “12 Play” in 1993 (that was with 44,000). His previous “Love Letter” (2011) peaked at No. 6, but with 154,000.
Kenny Chesney”s “Welcome to the Fishbowl” descends No. 2 to No. 6 (61,000, -68%), Adele”s “21” stays at No. 7 (42,000, -12%), One Direction”s “Up All Night” sits tight at No. 8 (39,000, -6%), Usher”s “Looking 4 Myself” dips No. 6 to No. 9 (36,000, -26%) and the “Rock of Ages” soundtrack falls No. 5 to No. 10 (28,000, -42%).

Album sales were down 3% compared to the previous week, and down 9% compared to the same week last year. Sales are down 3% for the year so far.

TOPICS#Adele#ONE DIRECTION#Justin Bieber
TAGSadeleJustin BieberKENNY CHESNEYLINKIN PARKmaroon 5Maybach MusicMaybach Music Groupone directionR. KellyROCK OF AGESThe Billboard 200USHER

