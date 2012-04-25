Lionel Richie stays at No. 1, Jason Mraz starts at No. 2 on Billboard 200

Lionel Richie stays put at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 for a second week in a row. “Tuskegee” moved 114,000 copies last week, which is only an 11% sales decrease over the previous week. 

That puts Jason Mraz new “Love Is a Four Letter Word” at a No. 2 debut with 102,000. That”s the softie songwriter”s biggest chart and sales rank. His last studio set “We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things.” from 2008 made it to No. 3 with 73,000.
Adele”s “21” slips No. 2 to No. 3 (90,000, -2%).
Train”s “California 37” starts at No. 4 with 76,000. Despite mega-big-ginormo hit “Hey, Soul Sister,” the band”s last “Save Me, San Francisco” only made it to No. 17 in 2009 – the song blew up a little longer after the album debuted.
One Direction”s “Up All Night” stays at No. 5 (55,000, -18%), Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” falls No. 3 to No. 6 (48.000, -40%) and Hot 100 chart-topper Gotye”s album “Making Mirrors” keeps No. 7 warm (44,000, -18%).
Future starts at No. 8 with his album debut “Pluto,” with 41,000. The Epic-signed rapper had help from hype out of his mixtapes leading up to this release.
Bonnie Raitt”s “Slipstream” dips No. 6 to No. 9 (35,000, -45%) while Luke Bryan”s “Tailgates & Tanlines” rebounds into the top tier No. 13 to No. 10 (28,000, +11%).

Here is this week’s chart:

1. Lionel Richie, “Tuskegee”
2. Jason Mraz, “Love Is a Four Letter Word”
3. Adele, “21”
4. Train, “California 37”
5. One Direction, “Up All Night”
6. Nicki Minaj, “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”
7. Gotye, “Making Mirrors”
8. Future, “Pluto”
9. Bonnie Raitt, “Slipstream”
10. Luke Bryan, “Tailgates & Tanlines”

