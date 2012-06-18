Lionsgate says they don’t plan to remake ‘Twilight,’ but is this a sign of the future?

Here’s how you know “Twilight” is a giant pop culture phenomenon: even the denial of a story about the series becomes a headline across the entire Internet.
Bloody-Disgusting ran a story over the weekend saying that Lionsgate has begun having internal conversations about the idea of rebooting “Twilight.” Considering they haven’t even released “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” yet, it seems premature to start having these conversations, but that would suggest that there is some sense of logic or rational behavior that drives the decision-making process in Hollywood. Lionsgate has denied the report, of course, but it makes sense.
Here’s the cold hard truth. “Twilight” is giant business, and one of the reasons Summit was such an attractive purchase for Lionsgate this past January is because they own the “Twilight” franchise. While Open Road Films certainly hopes to have a success on the same scale with their upcoming adaptation of the Stephenie Meyer novel “The Host,” my guess is that lightning will not be striking twice. With nothing else to sell, Meyer has pretty much reached the end of her commercial lifespan unless she finds a new way to exploit Edward, Bella, Jacob and the rest.
The real trick if Lionsgate does decide to remake “Twilight” would be casting it. After all, they got lucky with the alchemy between Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart the first time around. I may not love the films, or even like them, but I can acknowledge just how important the casting was to the success of the series. Pattinson and Stewart have become iconic playing these roles, and replacing them would be a very tall order indeed.
Then again, who says they have to recast? After all, if not for an ill-timed leak, Meyer was planning on releasing a novel called “Midnight Sun” which would have retold the story of the first “Twilight” novel from the point of view of Edward instead of Bella. Who’s to say that she couldn’t take the same approach with a new film series? It would allow Lionsgate the best of both worlds. They’d get to reboot the series and make four-to-six new movies, but they’d have the built-in appeal of the already-established actors playing the lead roles.
The sad truth is that even with Lionsgate vigorously denying this report, it is practically inevitable that we will see another take on these books. There’s no way a company as franchise-minded as Lionsgate is going to let these just sit on the shelf once they’ve wrapped things up this fall. Unless there is some seismic shift away from remakes and sequels in the near future, I foresee the cycle getting shorter and shorter. I’m guessing that all of Hollywood is closely watching what happens with “The Amazing Spider-Man” when it’s released in a few weeks, because this may be the fastest turn-around between versions we’ve ever seen. If it works, then all bets are off, and we’re well on our way to a studio eventually releasing two different versions of the same film in the same weekend. And why not? When nothing is sacred and companies never really commit to any vision of a property, then it shouldn’t matter. Fans can stop complaining about an adaptation they don’t like because there will be another one along in a few minutes, like a bus stop on a busy street. Here, have a funny Spider-Man. Here, have a gritty Spider-man. Here, have a Spider-Man just for kids. And now let’s try an R-rated one just for laughs.
“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II” opens November 16, 2012.
According to Summit, it is up to Meyer and Meyer has stated in fairly recent interviews that she’s not in a rush to continue the series. She’s even said that she feels that the public is ready to move on. She herself has not just “The Host” that she’s producing, but she also produced “Austenland” last summer and bought the rights to Lois Duncan’s “Down a Dark Hall”. So it appears more than Meyer isn’t looking to sell her own work but moving into producing other writers. Maybe Lionsgate-Summit will entice Meyer to return to the franchise, but she seems to be a woman of her own mind and as long as she has a creative outlet that satisfies, she’ll probably do what she wants. And the fact is, she’s not hurting for money so there is no rush for her to make more from the franchise.
This kind of thing isn’t really ALL that surprising when you remember that, for the last 30 years, Hollywood’s one-word marketing strategy has been: teenagers. So, if the goal is to sell to as many teens as possible, an obvious consideration is the fact that teens are a shifting demographic. 16-year olds don’t stay 16 forever.
The first Twilight movie came out in 2008. If you were 16 then, you’re 20 or 21 now and might have started to outgrow the series. On the other hand, if you’re 16 now, you were only 12 when the original movie came out, and maybe you weren’t allowed to see it, or at the very least you couldn’t drive with your friends to see it. A Twilight reboot in 2013 might play very well to audiences of young teens who were still watching Blue’s Clues when the first one came out.
I’m not the target Twighlight audience, but I think the idea of seeing a movie that Id id like from another perspective would be more interesting than just a cut and paste remake. It would have to have a strong secondary lead character with something else to say, so not just any movie, but the idea has potential.
I think there’s a big difference between the close-to-original reboot idea of Twilight & Spider-Man which means more to how the movie will turn out.
The potential of story content you can mine from one “first” Spider-Man movie is way different (see: the amount of Spidey continuity and stories you can yank from) than the potential of story content you can mine for an adaptation of just one novel in the Twilight series.
What I’m curious for is to how the Harry Potter reboot will turn out in about, say, 10 years from now. As much as people complain about changes, overall, the series stuck exceptionally close to the novels so there’s not much different you can do by going back to that well. Other franchises like Batman or Spider-Man or, hell, even Transformers have a lot of different things you can pick from.
You took the words right out of my mouth. Though I understand what you’re saying, Drew, I don’t think TASM *should* have any effect on how fast Lionsgate reboots TWILIGHT.
As far as depth of material to choose from, Spiderman is superior in every single way in that its universe is vast and interesting and varied and, really, carries no time limit; Peter Parker can be a kid/young adult forever. That’s why I’ll never mind a reboot of a comic book franchise – new actors, new directors, new writers can do something that’s similar but also original.
You can’t really do that with TWILIGHT, and not just because it sucks. It’s ephemeral. What I could see happening is that either Meyer expands on the world or Lionsgate does it for her. That would make sense. Otherwise, I think people are going to lose interest damn fast.
I laughed out loud at this. The world’s top storytelling business can only find one story to tell! And it wasn’t exactly worth telling in the first place. I don’t deny the fanbase their fun – by the way, anyone and anything can have a fanbase – but do you know what happens when the same junk gets churned out all the time? People stop showing up. Then it gets harder to make the good stuff.
My question is, why would you ever need to reboot a series once it’s done right? If a story is done right, and the special effects are well enough that you get the impression the story tells in its original form, what is the point of doing the same thing over?
In comics, I suppose you have much more material to mine from. However, I still HATE “reboots” of, frankly, anything. Once you establish the character, pretend we’re smart enough to roll with it if/when you have to change actors/directors/direction/etc., and just tell the story for crying out loud! In comics, they can get away with it, and there are alternate-universe versions of everything. I flat-out don’t like it, and find constant retelling/rebooting and prequels and revisionist history of these characters a bore. In a novel? There is ONE story. Unless there is some incredibly compelling reason to tell the story from the same book through the other character’s eyes, it seems like a total money grab. Now, if you make it work, a/o have a really great reason to do so, hey, run with it. Make millions. If you are just hunting for some way to milk a series? Piss off! Look for another great story. They are out there. But no, even if I WAS a fan of chaste vampire love stories, I would not pay to see a retelling of Twilight only through the Vampire guy’s eyes. And something like Harry Potter or Star Wars or Indiana Jones are so iconic and done so well that I’m not going to ever pay money to see a remake/reboot/reimagining of those characters/stories. Piss off. Find the NEXT Indiana Jones, or great story from a galaxy far, far away, or some other creative script/idea/etc. to run with.
Really, the fact that this is even a conversation pisses me off. It is some stupid joke that somebody in Hollywood (or anywhere) can toss out the idea of remaking a series that hasn’t even finished being released in the theaters, and it actually turns into a legitimate conversation that people are at least somewhere, on some level, are seriously considering.
So, honestly, when Hollywood is filled with these boring reheated ideas that are just remakes of old movies that broke ground years ago, and all of the creative new ideas floating out there cannot get traction, we really have only ourselves to blame for buying tickets to all these reboots, prequels, remakes, reimaginings, and spin-offs, don’t we? So no, I do not want your crappy remake of other films or ideas just so you can milk the cash cow dry. That smart, witty, challenging film a few screens down? Yeah, I’ll be seeing that one and taking friends along to support the production of something actually worth being made.
-Cheers
I have just read the books, for the first time and i loved them. I however am not a fan of the movies, especially after reading the books. I personally think the casting of the main cast is terrible and as i have always thought their ability is bad,the scriptwriting leaves much to be desired.And alot of the time they feel badly made ( like they rushed trying to make them and didn’t spend enough time on important issues) As long as the remake is alot more ‘professionally’ made I think it could be a success.