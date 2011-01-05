Listen: Download Talib Kweli’s new song ‘Cold Rain’ for free

01.06.11 8 years ago

Talib Kweli will deliver his first album in four years later this year but the wait is over for some new music. “Cold Rain”  from the forthcoming “Gutter Rainbows,” is immediately catchy between Kweli”s relaxed rap, the cascading piano, precise drum beat, and female backing singers wrapping their lyrics around the chorus, it”s a big thumbs up.

The former Black Star MC is concerned about the state of affairs in the Ski Beatz-produced song, which is no surprise given his previous material, but the Reflection Eternal member also takes an opportunity to talk about his responsibility to his community and take a few swipes at current rappers.

Click on this link to hear the song and download it for free from http://www.rcrdlbl.com. We did.

