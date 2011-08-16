UPDATED: Ben Folds Five releases first new song in over a decade, ‘House’

Not every band that makes great music is somebody’s favorite band. It’s one thing I liesten for whenever I spin a new artist: like, Yeah, it’s good, but will this ever be somebody’s favorite band?

Ben Folds Five was never my favorite band, but it’s obvious why they were for so many fans. Folds’ voice has such a purity, and while he often bordered on precious, his narratives were entertaining, witty and sometimes very emotional. There was a bouncy chemistry to trio. He also pumped out one of my favorite kiss-off lines of all time: “Give me my money back / give me my money back, you b*tch… / and don’t forget to give me back my black tee shirt.”

A career collection “The Best Imitation of Myself: A Retrospective” is due Oct. 11 via Legacy, three themed discs of hit, live cuts, collaborations and rarities. Included in the mix are three new songs, “House” being one of them.

[UPDATE: Stream has been restored, listen now over at NBC.com.]



Yup, all the things you loved are there. The triad reunited especially to record it and the other two tracks, so this is from recent times.

Speaking of new things from Folds, he’s re-upped as a celebrity judge on NBC’s “The Sing-Off”; he was probably partially responsible for roping in Sara Bareilles for the same duties, too, as he’s producing her next EP.