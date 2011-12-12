Listen: Bret McKenzie discusses songwriting for ‘The Muppets’

#The Muppets #Flight of the Conchords
12.12.11 7 years ago 4 Comments

Wow.  I really screwed this up.

Until someone asked me about it on Twitter last night, I was under the impression that I had published both the pre-Thanksgiving and post-Thanksgiving podcasts, and I even distinctly remember putting together the article for the first one.  But when I went back to look, I realized that I seem to be going soft in my old age.

It’s a shame, too, so I’m going to publish not one… not two… but three podcasts in the next 9 hours.  It’s going to veritably rain podcasts down on you people.  And all three of them are overloaded with goodness, so hopefully that will make up for my apparent brain damage.

This first podcast features an interview with Flight of the Conchords member Bret McKenzie, and it’s a real treat to talk to him about his work on “The Muppets.”  He’s at an interesting point in his career right now, and they don’t really make a ton of movie musicals.  Still, I’d say he more than proved he’s up for the task, and I hope more filmmakers reach out to him and build some projects around the work he does.

It’s a very Muppet-centric episode, as Scott and I end up talking about our memories of Henson from growing up.  Also, as usual, we had some of you guys call in to play Movie God and Remake This!, and I love the way it’s going so far.  By having you guys really try to push us each week, the game’s become exactly what I want it to be, a test of your priorities as a film fan.

Here’s a quick rundown of this episode:

00:00 – 06:45 / Introduction
06:45 – 23:00/ New Trailers W/Scott
23:00 – 30:00 / In The News
30:00 – 44:40 / Bret McKenzie interview – “The Muppets”
44:40 – 1:00:00 / Muppet Memories
1:00:00 – 1:11:00 / Movie God and Remake This!
1:11:00 – 1:16:35 / Thanksgiving wrap-up

You can either play the embedded podcast, download it here, or find us on iTunes under “Motion Captured Podcast.”  I appreciate all of you who expressed interest, and I hope these next few episodes justify the wait for you.

“The Muppets” is playing in theaters now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Muppets#Flight of the Conchords
TAGSBRET MCKENZIEflight of the conchordsMotionCaptured PodcastMovie GodRemake Thisthe muppets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP