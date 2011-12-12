Listen: Bret McKenzie discusses songwriting for ‘The Muppets’

Wow. I really screwed this up.

Until someone asked me about it on Twitter last night, I was under the impression that I had published both the pre-Thanksgiving and post-Thanksgiving podcasts, and I even distinctly remember putting together the article for the first one. But when I went back to look, I realized that I seem to be going soft in my old age.

It’s a shame, too, so I’m going to publish not one… not two… but three podcasts in the next 9 hours. It’s going to veritably rain podcasts down on you people. And all three of them are overloaded with goodness, so hopefully that will make up for my apparent brain damage.

This first podcast features an interview with Flight of the Conchords member Bret McKenzie, and it’s a real treat to talk to him about his work on “The Muppets.” He’s at an interesting point in his career right now, and they don’t really make a ton of movie musicals. Still, I’d say he more than proved he’s up for the task, and I hope more filmmakers reach out to him and build some projects around the work he does.

It’s a very Muppet-centric episode, as Scott and I end up talking about our memories of Henson from growing up. Also, as usual, we had some of you guys call in to play Movie God and Remake This!, and I love the way it’s going so far. By having you guys really try to push us each week, the game’s become exactly what I want it to be, a test of your priorities as a film fan.

Here’s a quick rundown of this episode:

00:00 – 06:45 / Introduction

06:45 – 23:00/ New Trailers W/Scott

23:00 – 30:00 / In The News

30:00 – 44:40 / Bret McKenzie interview – “The Muppets”

44:40 – 1:00:00 / Muppet Memories

1:00:00 – 1:11:00 / Movie God and Remake This!

1:11:00 – 1:16:35 / Thanksgiving wrap-up



You can either play the embedded podcast, download it here, or find us on iTunes under “Motion Captured Podcast.” I appreciate all of you who expressed interest, and I hope these next few episodes justify the wait for you.



“The Muppets” is playing in theaters now.