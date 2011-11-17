Listen: David Byrne, Will Oldham collab for Sean Penn’s ‘This Must Be the Place’

Sean Penn is channeling The Cure’s Robert Smith for his look for forthcoming new film “This Must Be the Place,” the but the title itself was inspired by the Talking Heads’ song of the same name. So it only makes sense that David Byrne was pulled into the project, for the soundtrack, forming a unique collaboration with Will Oldham.

The two went further and hooked up with singer Michael Brunnock for a couple songs on the 17-track set, and the trio perform those songs under the name The Pieces of Shit, probably because they are mature grown men.

Oldham, aka Bonnie “Prince” Billy, loaned his gorgeous “Lay & Love” to the soundtrack, on which Brunnock sings lead; as a matter of fact, Brunnock leads most of the five original tunes, with the music by Byrne and lyrics by Oldham. Got it?

A live version of Byrne’s performance of the title track and the song played in the trailer, “Every Single Moment In My Life Is a Weary Wait,” both make the cut. Hair paste not included.

Check, too, Jonsi & Alex’s previously released “Happiness,” Gavin Friday’s lengthy “Lord, I’m Coming” from his new album this year and Iggy Pop’s classic “The Passenger.”

As HitFix’s Gregory Ellwood points out, “This Must Be The Place” just got major distribution and will be out in theaters some time in 2012. In the film, Penn plays a retired rock star who hunts down a Nazi. Yup!

Here are the five new tunes plus “Lay & Love” from The Pieces of Shit:

Here is the tracklist for “This Must Be the Place”:

“Lord I”m Coming” – Gavin Friday

“Lay & Love” – The Pieces Of Shit *

“Open Up” – The Pieces Of Shit

“Chairmaine” – Mantovani & His Orchestra

“Spiegel Im Spiegel” – Daniel Hope & Simon Mulligan

“This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody)” [Edit] – Trevor Green

“This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody)” [Live] – David Byrne

“Gardermoen” – Julia Kent

“Happiness” – Jonsi & Alex

“Eliza” – The Pieces Of Shit

“The Passenger” – Iggy Pop (4:41)

“You Can Like It” – The Pieces Of Shit

“Achille”s Heel: II. Second Bounce” – Brooklyn Rider

“If It Falls It Falls” – The Pieces Of Shit

“This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody)” – Gloria

“Every Single Moment In My Life Is a Weary Wait” – Nino Bruno E Le 8 Tracce

“The Sword Is Yours” – The Pieces Of Shit

* Oldham, Byrne, and Brunnock