Listen: Devo turn into ‘Monster Men’ on new track

It’s a match made in B-movie heaven: Ohio’s new wave gods Devo have teamed with SyFy’s premiere reality show about Hollywood’s monster prop builders for the new theme song “Monster Man.”

The new tune, “Monster Man,” can be heard on Rollingstone.com. Name-checking zombies, aliens and other supernatural ghouls, it’s the sort of short, fun, synth-heavy concoction that Devo founders Gerald Casale and Mark Mothersbaugh (who’s also scored numerous Wes Anderson films) can write in their sleep.

The show centers on monster maker Cleve Hall and his unique family business that builds sci-fi and horror props for films and TV shows.

“Devo has always loved retro sci-fi,” Casale told RS. “When the stars of the ‘Monster Man’ TV show approached us about writing a theme song and performing on the show in a video where we are incinerated by the fire breath of a monster, I had it written in 15 minutes.”

As Casale says, Devo will also appear in the upcoming season finale of “Monster Man,” appropriately titled ‘Devoman vs. Clevezilla.” It airs this coming Wednesday, April 18. Get a sneak peek here: