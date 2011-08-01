Listen: Drake has had it on ‘Headlines’

#Drake
08.01.11 7 years ago

Drake is officially over it. If last year”s “Over” showed his weariness of his burgeoning fame, on new single “Headlines,” he”s had it with the industry and many of the faux rappers that pretend they are  in the same league as his greatness.

He talks about how empty all of this feels to him, and yet, heavy is the head that wears the throne, there”s just simply no one who can do what he does. It”s a curse.

On “Headlines,” he weaves his sleepy raps around string lines for a fairly static, but oddly compelling, tune.  He made us laugh with this rhyme: “Listen to you expressin” all these feelings, soap opera rappers, all these  n****** sound like ‘All My Children. if that”s who you think is coming about to make a killing, i guess it really is me, myself and all my millions.”

[More after the jump…]

“Take Care” is the first single from Drake”s new album, “Take Care,” out in October. The album includes collaborations with Stevie Wonder on six tracks, Drake told MuchMusic.com. The two appeared together last night at Drake”s OVO Festival in Toronto.

“He helped me out with a lot of the music, just came and sat with me, listened to my music, told me where I could add a couple things to make it more sonically appealing, and not only that but we actually are writing together, which is an incredible experience,” Drake told the video outlet.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDrakeHEADLINESMuchMusicovo festivalSTEVIE WONDERtake care

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP