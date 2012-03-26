Listen: Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ new single, plus… a companion album?

He’s a man on fire. Go dance with him.

At frontman Alexander Ebert’s urging, do a little hippie dance to Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros new single “Man on Fire,” the first recorded track available from the group’s forthcoming new album “Here.”

This easy spiritual number moves between gospel and a country shuffle, spreading the message of safety and comfort with the occasional help of a didgeridoo. Like some of the band’s best songs, “Man on Fire” succeeds with simplicity and earnestness, a single mind from the Magnetic Zeros seemingly numberless mass.

KCRW had its little hands on this guy first at the beginning of the month; they touched on more new material at the South By Southwest Music Conference last week, too.

But as of today, the band has released a tracklist for “Here” (below) and let loose some more interesting info. The group is planning a companion album — or part two — to “Here,” to be out by the end of the year.

“In the middle of the recording process we realized we were essentially making a double album. Being four years since our last album, the writing explored a wide variety of subject and sound, as it turned out we had a lot to say,” said Ebert in a press release. “Instead of putting it out all at once, we found that two different albums seemed to be forming. Alone these albums are albums. Together these albums express a varying and so relatively living portrait of our lives.”

No other details are yet known about it, though it will likely also be out via the band’s own imprint Community Music in conjunction with Vagrant, which has been an unlikely but auspicious partnership with the traditionally heavy-rock-oriented label in expanding its roster.

“Here” is due on May 29, the same day as the newly announced Sigur Ros album “Valtari.”

Below is tracklist for “Here” and Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros’ tour dates:

1. Man On Fire

2. That’s What’s Up

3. I Don’t Wanna Pray

4. Mayla

5. Dear Believer

6. Child

7. One Love To Another

8. Fiya Wata

9. All Wash Out

