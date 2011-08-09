Listen: Evanescence’s first new single in five years

Evanescence returns with its third studio album, and its first in five years, on Oct. 11 with a self-titled set.

“What Your Want,” the first single from the Nick Raskulinecz-produced went to radio this morning. “It”s about freedom,” the group”s Amy Lee told MTV about the first single. Of the album, Lee said, “We are so excited to release this thing. We”ve been working on this music for a very long time and seeing it all finally come together is a really amazing feeling. The album is about us and also our fans– we”ve combining the best of Ev with some new attitude and we”re just dying to share it.”

[More after the jump…]

The set has certainly had a hard birth with original producer, Steve Lillywhite, and the band parting ways and Raskulinecz coming in and then the band needing to leave to studio to work on the songs some more, but it”s finally finished. Of course, for many folks, Evanescence really ended being Evanescence after co-founder Ben Moody left the band in 2003 after “Fallen’s” release. Amy Lee remains the only original member.

The band debuted the song live on MTV Monday night (we’ve embedded the performance below). What do you think? It reveals a bit of a funkier, bass-driven side of Ev than we”re used to combined with the same heaviness that has been its trademark since “Fallen” and 2006’s “The Open Door.” While we haven”t always enjoyed Ev”s songs, we”ve always liked Lee”s Ann Wilson-like ability to belt and stay on key. We predict a strong run at rock radio, but a return to the days of “Bring Me To Life”-like success is unlikely.

Evanescence tour dates

Oct 10 Oakland Fox Theatre

Oct 11 Los Angeles Palladium

Oct 14 Phoenix Comerica Theatre

Oct 19 Dallas Palladium

Oct 21 Milwaukee Eagles Ballroom

Oct 22 Chicago Congress Theatre

Oct 24 Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre

Oct 25 Toronto The Sound Academy

Oct 27 Montreal Metropolis

Oct 28 Boston Palladium

Oct 30 Atlantic City Showboat – House of Blues

Nov 1 NYC Terminal 5

