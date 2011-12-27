Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 109 – Worst of 2011

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
In our final Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2011, Sepinwall and I celebrate the year’s worst TV. While our “Best Of…” podcast had the structure of our respective Top 10s, this “Worst Of…” is just us going back and forth tearing into some of our least favorite shows of the year.
We also reviewed HBO’s “Angry Boys,” which I liked a bit more than Alan did, but still didn’t enjoy all that much.
As a warning, there are very few big spoilers in this podcast, *but* there was no way to talk about the “Dexter” finale and its awfulness without getting specific.
If you’re a “Dexter” viewer, but haven’t watched the end of this season, that discussion takes place between 48:00 and 52:50.
Here’s the broad breakdown:
TV’s Worst of 2011 (02:30 – 01:02:00)
“Angry Boys” (01:02:05 – 01:11:10)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
I still haven’t listened to the podcast, but would like to take the opportunity to say: Bring Back Cheryl Cole to the X Factor. That is all. I’ll avoid the “Dexter” part, haven’t seen this season, and apparently did well in not doing so.
I love how Alan acts like he’s above Angry Boys. Considering he holds the corny Community to such high esteem I don’t know why anyone would ever care about his opinion on comedy unless you’re one of the three dozen people who Community makes laugh. I don’t think Angry Boys or Summer Heights High is for 40 year old men who get jammed up about Racism
Indeed, racism is super-awesome. Who could ever find it anything less than delightful?
@Chris you will have to provide fact based evidence that Community is corny.
Meaning, provide you definition of corny and then provide examples from the show which demonstrate your definition.
not corny- something that is not corny is sincere
1) In the season opener ostracized Pierce is welcomed back into the group while Jeff becomes more and more bitter that not only is Pierce back in the group but that he has been left out of the group. In being gassed in an air vent he is taken to a dreamy like place where he sees that he will eventually become like Pierce alone and scared if he does not return to the group. He realized he needs other people. He needs Community.
2) Annie is disappointed that Troy and Abed do not have a room for he when she moves into their apartment (now her’s once she has joined them) and they make her sleep on the couch. Annie express anger and stands up for herself when she realizes that they have been keeping a second room contained in the apartment secret so that they can maintain a game room while Annie is made to have a room made out of pillows.
Or be biting satire on gender roles:
3) Community parodies “sexy” Christmas songs by having Annie try to seduce Jeff to join Greendale’s Glee club. She starts out with lyrics that sexualize infancy/idiocy while playing a strip tease routine eventually her words devolve into baby talk/gibberish and she crawls on the floor.
Jeff not having learned that none of this is sexy says “Eventually you hit a point of diminishing returns on sexiness” Annie replies “What’s a diminininah!?!” with eyes staring babyishly and sincierely at Jeff.
These are just some of the examples for why Community is not corny.
@Tausif Khan: Either that is some high-level satire, or you are thinking of a different word. The corniest things I can think of are often done with absolute sincerity.
@Tammy I can see where you are coming from. I was aiming to criticize corny as perceived in camp, where humor generated in a campy situation is intended to take you out of the scenario to realize that what you are watching is pure silliness and doesn’t mean anything.
Glee is a good example of this. While there are moments that are completely sincere and can make you feel the pain of the character but then completely undo that moment with over the top comedic and farcical situations like Sue trying to shoot Brittany out of a canon.
Or in the story with Puckermen, Quinn and whoever Idinia Minzell is supposed to be where the made the situation quite compelling and real of dealing with the aftermath of having a baby and giving it up for adoption to it turning into a fetishized love triangle between Minzel, Puckerman, and Quinn. Where Minzel’s character is actually sleeping with Puckerman, a teacher who works at the same school as the high school student.
On the other hand for me people have called Buffy the Vampire Slayer (the TV series) campy but the humor in the episodes also returned the viewer to realizing how serious the situation facing the characters is. Even with the awkward and comedic possibility that arose from a human/demon wedding we were brought back to the pain of making a marriage work day after day and Xander and Anya’s break up.
This is what I mean about Community’s comedy that the laughs come from a sincere place of pain, sometimes anger and hurt and also from joy. Community has stakes in the subject matter it is exploring and it does it in a very sincere way.
Sincerity can lead to sappyness/cornyness but to me that is when sincerity becomes a parody of itself (as on Glee) and moves the execution of the artistic product to a place where it canonly be understood to be laughable and not worth someone’s time.
The sincerity on Community that the creators care about the actors, characters and story lines is demonstrated in the story telling and gets me to understand that the show is worthwhile and that comedy is helping me to understanding something about society, the characters or myself. That is when a show has meaning for me. It’s sincerity the care that is put into making it something that matters is what gets me to care about the show and in that instance definitely not corny and meaningless..
I agree with your critique of “Angry Boys,” but you are plain WRONG about “Summer Heights High!” SHH is a masterpiece… and not just comedically.
Dear Dan
1) Now that Alan has revealed your middle name I will now think of you forever as D.J. Fienberg
2) As to your problem for watching bad television compulsively I think I have a solution for it, it’s simple:
Write about every episode of bad television that you watch. Pretty soon you will be so exhausted you won’t be able to look at a television any more.
Ryan McGee has said numerous times in his Glee recaps that he has run out of things to say about Glee. It is quite possible he could have a mental breakdown after being forced to watch so much Glee. You could take over for him and right about every episode of that, American Horror Story and all of the bad serialized soaps you watch. You will be so tired of trying to come up with innovative commentary that it will make you hate watching them in a way that will make you quit.
Also, you could essentially become TV’s Nathan Rabin essentially making your critical career dedicated to covering flops and get many a book deal out of it which will sell to hipsters.
Its a win-win-win save your colleagues, get a book deal and bankrupt hipsters of their ironic incomes.
Besides all of the humor I am actually serious about the solution.
If Rabin got use the line “I want my name to be permanently associated with tremendous failure…well more than it already is.” There is so much material to mine for blog posts and other written material.
Now I’m feeling foolish for thinking your previous comment was possibly genuine. Internet sarcasm continues to elude me.
Both of the comments are genuine. There is humor inflected into this one but it is genuine.
I really do think that Dan should write about all the shows he can not quit and he will get to tired to write them and will give up on the shows.
Talk to Jeff – he diagnosed Annie as pathological after she inexplicably completed her terrarium in “Competitive Ecology”…[lol]
Speaking of which, maybe you should focus on Annie for the next “Why I’ll Miss Community” post…
Side note: The Event is ALREADY my code for “What the f___, showrunners?” Like Dan, I had a pathology of my own, related to aliens and my complete inability to abort past the three episode mark in serialized genre programming. I actually wish I wouldn’tve put the blinders on during the fall, and started to rationalize the mediocrity on display as “Oh, they’re smart, they’ll sort it out”. Then I wouldn’tve suffered through the crowning moment of inanity known as…THE SPANISH FLU ARC!
I just wish it would’ve broke my trust for ALL sci-fi/alien serials, as opposed to just the broadcast strains, because then I wouldn’tve suffered through the similarly agonizing inanity embodied in the Idiot Volley Ball of Falling Skies, and wouldn’t be well on the way to actually returning for season two in spite of the poisonous self-hate that was building in my veins throughout that first season. (pathological-ness strikes again)
I’d forgotten about the Spanish Flu arc.
Why did you have to go and remind me about the Spanish Flu arc?
-Daniel
Speaking on Harry’s Law, every thirty seconds of my life that accidentally shows up on my TV while flipping over to CSI (from the ABC block, no less) seems to feature Mark Valley talking to the Harry Korn who fills out his paychecks, which just reminds me of how much I miss Human Target (second season downfall be damned).
I think we need to remember the Spanish Flu Arc. It can be a good litmus test for when future genre serials transcend simple sub-mediocrity and reach heinous, turn-away-now offensiveness.
C’mon, Dan! Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have elephantitis!
She has acromegaly.
Alan and Dan I am suprised that you did not mention Fringe. I mean here is a show that reset their whole series when they realised it was getting to complicated to payoff storylines. If there ever was a moment that defined distain mixed in with obnoxiousness and arrogance…that was it.
A moment that I find difficult to replace on any show worth anything.
Re: Finales… I’m making an official predictions for 2012(or 2013) that a large amount of people are going to HATE the Breaking Bad series finale. People seem to like the show for so many different reasons that in no way can it satisfy everyone.
So, pretty much I’m staying away from the internet after it airs..
The finale won’t air in 2012.
but there is one positive thing about hater. It made me have hope in the american people, that no, there are some things that people just won’t watch.
Spoiler alert for dexter, so stop reading if you haven’t seen it yet
Alan and Dan,
Dexter and Deb are not “step” siblings. It is Dexter MORGAN. He was adopted, which means he is legally his sister. I say this not because of the “ick factor,” but to highlight the absurdity of having the psychiatrist egg her on this and her going “oh, yeah,” as if there were no repercussions to wanting to be in a relationship with her sibling.
Joe – True dat. Adopted, not step…
And yes, the inanity of the psychiatrist’s role in the whole thing is just one of the myriad offensive things about that arc…
-Daniel
Did the girl wearing the Red Riding Hood outfit cause Dan’s “self-flagellation?”
Abzurd. :>
The only good thing about H8r is Dan’s rants about how bad it is/was.
I resent your connotations that Chris Lilley is being racist and “black face”. Black face, in it’s typical form, is not proper prosthetic make-up for one thing. But for another, when the two men on Little Britain played black characters nobody batted an eye-lid. There is a HUGE difference in blackface with shoe-polish and a black and white minstrel show and a white person legitimately playing an african/asian/black/etc character. The issue can be swapped around with the movie White Chicks. But noone is calling them racist. Angry Boys is as much of a drama as it is a comedy, probably more so as there’s a lot more poignancy to be found later on in the season as the characters develop. This isn’t a laugh out loud show, this is a “look at ourselves” type of show. I think you’ve missed the point entirely, most people did.
Benji – Do you SERIOUSLY think that Lilley’s version of an “African-American rapper” is him playing a person and not a ridiculously superficial stereotype? If so, I can see how your argument makes sense to you. I just happen to disagree and that’s fine.
And no, the issue cannot be swapped around with “White Chicks.” It’s an issue of hundreds of years of racial representations, power relationships and hegemony. And that is why nobody is calling the Wayans Brothers racist for “White Chicks.” They’re just calling them hacks.
I also acknowledged the serious side of “Angry Boys” in the podcast. I didn’t particularly buy it. But I acknowledged it…
-Daniel
While any time white people black up it evokes a whole lot of unpleasant history, isn’t there room for any nuance yet?
Personally I don’t know, but I think Lilley is hoping there is. It should be one thing to make fun of flash in the pan pop stars like Soulja Boy and quite another to consign all black people to mockery as sub humans.
I’m not saying they did a good job though. Australians are still generally pretty tin-eared when it comes to hip hop. I think that better explains why the character often looks like some mixture of Run DMC and Flava Flav. Having that character in there is a game attempt to reflect how popular hip hop is with young working class males in Australia these days. But they don’t really get how far out of date their touchstones are.
The discussion about the racism in Angry Boys actually brought something up that I’m curious about.
Dan mentioned that there was no context in which Peter Sellers in Murder By Death was acceptable. The only sticking point is that Murder By Death is a satire of detective fiction in literature and in film.
Isn’t Peter Sellers’ performance as Stanley Wong a satire of Warner Oland’s Charlie Chan and, in larger scale, Hollywood’s tradition of casting white actors in ethnic roles? So much of the movie turns classic detective fiction on its head that it can be hard to discern what the intent was in this particular instance.
It doesn’t help that meta entertainment has become such an integral part of my pop cultural consumption. I recently found myself arguing the merits of the SNL J-Pop talk show with people who work with international students at a local university and trying to discern where commentary on racism stops and actual racism begins.
Jon – You’re probably right that the meta-ness of “Murder by Death” more-than-somewhat contextualizes/ameliorates Sellars’ performance, though his prior history of dark-faced caricature somewhat muddies the waters again…
Regarding the J-Pop talk show, I’d say that the joke is pretty clearly on the ignorant white students and their mistaken cultural appropriation. Now as to whether or not it’s FUNNY…
-Daniel
I heard executives made Lilley incorporate the shitty black rapper character to make the show more accessible.
Until listening to this week’s episode of Worst of 2011, I thought I had seen every episode of Big Love. My wife and I thought episode 52 was the finale. It seemed appropriate as the final shot was Bill pointing a gun at Alby and muttering “It’s over.” We aren’t even catching up on DVD, we were watching as each episode aired. So, I was listening today, and heard you mention Bill being martyred, and was very surprised as that did not happen in “my” final episode. Thanks to HBO GO, we will now