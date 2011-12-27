Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 109 – Worst of 2011

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!

In our final Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2011, Sepinwall and I celebrate the year’s worst TV. While our “Best Of…” podcast had the structure of our respective Top 10s, this “Worst Of…” is just us going back and forth tearing into some of our least favorite shows of the year.

We also reviewed HBO’s “Angry Boys,” which I liked a bit more than Alan did, but still didn’t enjoy all that much.

As a warning, there are very few big spoilers in this podcast, *but* there was no way to talk about the “Dexter” finale and its awfulness without getting specific.

If you’re a “Dexter” viewer, but haven’t watched the end of this season, that discussion takes place between 48:00 and 52:50.

Here’s the broad breakdown:

TV’s Worst of 2011 (02:30 – 01:02:00)

“Angry Boys” (01:02:05 – 01:11:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]