Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 109 – Worst of 2011

#American Horror Story #Dexter
12.27.11 7 years ago 30 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls!
In our final Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2011, Sepinwall and I celebrate the year’s worst TV. While our “Best Of…” podcast had the structure of our respective Top 10s, this “Worst Of…” is just us going back and forth tearing into some of our least favorite shows of the year. 
We also reviewed HBO’s “Angry Boys,” which I liked a bit more than Alan did, but still didn’t enjoy all that much.
As a warning, there are very few big spoilers in this podcast, *but* there was no way to talk about the “Dexter” finale and its awfulness without getting specific.
If you’re a “Dexter” viewer, but haven’t watched the end of this season, that discussion takes place between 48:00 and 52:50.
Here’s the broad breakdown:
TV’s Worst of 2011 (02:30 – 01:02:00)
“Angry Boys” (01:02:05 – 01:11:10)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story#Dexter
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMERICAN HORROR STORYdaniel fienbergDexterFirewall IcebergH8RPODCASTRINGERthe killingTop Ten 2011WHITNEY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP