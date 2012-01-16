Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 112

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls! It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time…
Alan is currently flying back across the country to reunite with his family, but as TCA press tour ended on Sunday afternoon, we sat down together to debrief from the last week of the Tour. Mostly, Alan was watching the Giants game. We also reviewed the new season of “Justified” and took early looks at FX’s “Unsupervised” and FOX’s “Touch.” Then we Skyped up in the evening to debrief after the dreadful Golden Globes telecast.
As we mentioned in the podcast, I’m going to be at Sundance for the next week, so either we won’t have a podcast next week, or it’ll be an end-of-the-week podcast. Either way, there will be no podcast next Monday.
But this podcast is ample for the interim…
Podcast breakdown:
Press Tour Week Two (00:00 – 44:35)
“Justified” (44:40 – 51:40)
“Unsupervised” (51:40 – 57:15)
“Touch” (57:20 – 01:06:00)
The Golden Globes (01:06:45 – 01:15:00)
No Sports Talk?
Only Sepinwall’s constant reactions to the Giants-Packers game on the TV…
-Daniel
Wait, is the “Werf” in Todd Van Der Werf pronounced with a V sound? That does make sense, but still, it’s going to take me a while to start pronouncing it that way in my head.
HushHush – I’ve honestly never said Todd’s last name out loud before… If I butchered it, I’ll never be able to look him in the eye again…
-Daniel
After listening to one of his podcasts, I think it is a W.
Ugh. Mispronouncing a friend’s name would be far worse than Alan’s relentless mispronunciation of Piper Perabo’s name…
-Daniel
I thought the monologe was good…the rest? meh
Seems you’ve conquered your in-the-same-room audio problems – it wasn’t super quiet this time!
Brendan – That took a lot of tinkering this morning, unfortunately. I did find a way to beat the problem, but when I was initially about to post, it was wicked quiet… Sigh…
-Daniel
No talk about Ryan Atwood: Patrol Cop? Any chance either one of you gets a review up before it premieres?
you guys are like the cutest tv critic couple ever.