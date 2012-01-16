Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 112

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls! It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time…

Alan is currently flying back across the country to reunite with his family, but as TCA press tour ended on Sunday afternoon, we sat down together to debrief from the last week of the Tour. Mostly, Alan was watching the Giants game. We also reviewed the new season of “Justified” and took early looks at FX’s “Unsupervised” and FOX’s “Touch.” Then we Skyped up in the evening to debrief after the dreadful Golden Globes telecast.

As we mentioned in the podcast, I’m going to be at Sundance for the next week, so either we won’t have a podcast next week, or it’ll be an end-of-the-week podcast. Either way, there will be no podcast next Monday.

But this podcast is ample for the interim…

Podcast breakdown:

Press Tour Week Two (00:00 – 44:35)

“Justified” (44:40 – 51:40)

“Unsupervised” (51:40 – 57:15)

“Touch” (57:20 – 01:06:00)

The Golden Globes (01:06:45 – 01:15:00)

