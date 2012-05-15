Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 128

#Mad Men
05.15.12 6 years ago 19 Comments

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
Sepinwall and I are up to our necks in upfronts coverage, but we carved out time to fire up another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
It’s everything you wanted to know about NBC, FOX and ABC’s new schedules and then 15 minutes of “Mad Men” conversation.
Hopefully we’ll be back on Friday to talk about CBS and The CW and then also to delve into a few of the recent finales that have been on our minds, including “Parks and Recreation,” “Smash,” “How I Met Your Mother” and more.
Here’s the very simple breakdown for the podcast:
Upfronts – NBC, FOX and ABC (00:01:00 – 00:49:30)
“Mad Men” (00:49:30 – 01:14:30)

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] 

And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.

