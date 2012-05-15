Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 128

Happy Tuesday, Boys & Girls.
Sepinwall and I are up to our necks in upfronts coverage, but we carved out time to fire up another installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
It’s everything you wanted to know about NBC, FOX and ABC’s new schedules and then 15 minutes of “Mad Men” conversation.
Hopefully we’ll be back on Friday to talk about CBS and The CW and then also to delve into a few of the recent finales that have been on our minds, including “Parks and Recreation,” “Smash,” “How I Met Your Mother” and more.
Here’s the very simple breakdown for the podcast:
Upfronts – NBC, FOX and ABC (00:01:00 – 00:49:30)
“Mad Men” (00:49:30 – 01:14:30)
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And as always, feel free to e-mail us questions for the podcast.
Haha love the intro!
Out of curiosity, do you know the song (likely because you have small kids) or just find it appropos?
Ha ha. I recognized it right away because I have kids – it’s from one of the Boynton albums and features the vocal stylings of Kevin Kline!
I just found it apropos. I’m way too young to have kids, small or otherwise.
I agree The Mob Doctor is off brand for Fox and will probably flop and that X-Factor wouldn’t have been a good lead-in, but…House was also off brand for Fox (and was struggling mightily) but got a huge boost from airing post Idol and ended up being one of the network’s biggest hits. So you never know.
I have to disagree with one thing. Don hasn’t had two seasons of profession decline. He actually peaked professionally just last season with his Clio for Glocoat (category: Best Actress).
professionAL decline^^
But the GloCoat campaign was made before that season even began. Don has been coasting off it for a long time.
I posted this on your blog too Alan, but I was fairly impressed with Don’s Jantzen campaign in the season 4 campaign
Suitcase, the final Samsonite ad mimicking the Ali fight.
It’s strange to hear Lucy Punch being described as the best thing about The Class. I liked Holly Ellenbogen, but I thought the reason she was let go midseason was because she was clearly disliked by most critics and viewers.
Darnit. I couldn’t find a video of Holly getting hit in the face with the stop sign. It wasn’t high comedy, but it made me laugh…
-Daniel
Holly and the stop sign
[www.youtube.com]
Write a comment…have not listened yet, but does abc include espn/grantland30 for 30 talk?
No.
I had figured that ESPN was part of ABC upfront. i heard Richard Deitsch of SI today say it was at a separate location.
Sweeeeeet. Been waiting for this episode since all the scheduling shake ups began.
I want a Joan episode too, but it’s worth noting that Lane has missed the last FOUR.
I’ll have you know I watched Community live on television twice this season while eating my dinner alone on my couch.