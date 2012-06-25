Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 136

06.25.12 6 years ago 45 Comments
Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
 
Time for a comedy-filled installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. 
 
This week’s podcast includes reviews of BBC America’s “Twenty Twelve,” FX’s “Anger Management” and “Louie,” plus Showtime’s “Weeds” and “Episodes.”
 
You get no points for correctly guessing which show we liked most.
 
Due to the 4th of July holiday and a paucity of new programming, we won’t be podcasting next week, but we’ll have a couple jam-packed weeks after that, with Comic-Con and TCA Press Tour and whatnot. So… Whee!
 
Here’s today’s breakdown:
“Twenty Twelve” (00:01:20 – 00:07:45)
“Anger Management” (00:07:50 – 00:21:30)
“Louie” (00:22:00 – 00:32:00)
“Weeds” (00:32:00 – 00:40:05)
“Episodes” (00:40:10 – 00:53:00)
Listener Mail – Comedies ready for The Leap (00:53:20 – 01:02:20)
Listener Mail – Wives of Anti-heroes (01:02:25 – 01:12:45)
“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (01:12:45 – 01:25:00)

